Sheet Pan Potato Salad

Sheet pan suppers are as popular as ever as clean-up is minimal. Here is a favourite summer salad made the sheet pan way using some extra seasonal produce and fresh Ontario herbs to add interest. Leftovers can be covered and refrigerated for a couple of days.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Roasting Time: 25 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 lb (500 g) mini Ontario Potatoes

1 tbsp (15 mL) olive oil

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

1/3 lb (150 g) Ontario Green Beans, cut in half (about 2 cups/500 mL)

2 cobs Ontario Corn, kernels removed

1 tbsp (15 mL) capers, well drained and coarsely chopped

1 cup (250 mL) Ontario Cherry Tomatoes, halved

Dressing:

3 tbsp (45 mL) olive oil

2 tbsp (25 mL) red wine vinegar

1 tbsp (15 mL) grainy mustard

1 clove Ontario Garlic, crushed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Herbs, such as Parsley, Basil and/or Chives

Directions:

Cut potatoes in half or thirds so they are equal in size. Place on rimmed baking sheet; drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt. Stir until potatoes are coated. Roast in 425°F (220°C) oven for 15 minutes. Stir in beans; roast 5 minutes. Stir in corn and capers; continue to roast about 5 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Remove from oven; stir in cherry tomatoes. Set aside.

Dressing: In small bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, mustard and garlic. Season with salt and pepper.

Drizzle vegetables on sheet pan with dressing; stir to mix. Turn onto small serving platter, sprinkle with herbs. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 4 grams

FAT: 9 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 30 grams

CALORIES: 215

FIBRE: 4 grams

SODIUM: 215 mg