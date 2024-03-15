Several weapons, including 'boom stick' seized from Kingston, Ont. home

Kingston police say a 39-year-old resident is facing several weapons charges after street crime unit officers searched a home this week.

A warrant was executed at a home in the area of MacCauley and Montreal streets at around 3:40 p.m. Thursday. Officers found a sawed-off shotgun, a modified air pistol and several other weapons such as knives and hatchets.

The accused, whom police did not name in a news release Friday, is charged with possession of a restricted firearm, careless storage of a firearm, weapons dangerous and possession of a firearm without holding a licence.

Police said the accused was currently on two release orders for theft, possession of break in tools, possession of stolen property, breach of probation, breach of release order and breach of an undertaking.

This individual is also an accused party for theft under $5,000 by Lennox and Addington OPP.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing on Friday.