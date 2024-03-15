OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Several weapons, including 'boom stick' seized from Kingston, Ont. home

    Kingston, Ont. police say they seized several weapons from a home in the MacCauley and Montreal street area on March 14, 2024. (Kingston Police Service/handout) Kingston, Ont. police say they seized several weapons from a home in the MacCauley and Montreal street area on March 14, 2024. (Kingston Police Service/handout)
    Share

    Kingston police say a 39-year-old resident is facing several weapons charges after street crime unit officers searched a home this week.

    A warrant was executed at a home in the area of MacCauley and Montreal streets at around 3:40 p.m. Thursday. Officers found a sawed-off shotgun, a modified air pistol and several other weapons such as knives and hatchets.

    The accused, whom police did not name in a news release Friday, is charged with possession of a restricted firearm, careless storage of a firearm, weapons dangerous and possession of a firearm without holding a licence.

    Police said the accused was currently on two release orders for theft, possession of break in tools, possession of stolen property, breach of probation, breach of release order and breach of an undertaking.

    This individual is also an accused party for theft under $5,000 by Lennox and Addington OPP.

    The accused was held pending a bail hearing on Friday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News