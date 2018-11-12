

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police have charged seven men in connection to a string of cell phone robberies in the city's west end. Two adults and five youth are facing multiple charges.

Police responded to a call about a cell phone robbery on November 11 and arrested seven people. The theft was one in a series of robberies over the weekend.

Police say the suspects would make appointments with people to “buy” their phones, then stole them by force during the appointment.

Twelve cellphones were recovered during the arrests.

18-year-old Jeff Colas of Ottawa is facing two counts of robbery and two counts of conspiracy to commit an offence. 21-year-old Gilo Akwai-Cham of Ottawa has been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit an offence. Both men are scheduled to appear in court December 17, 2018. All five youths will appear in court December 18, 2018.