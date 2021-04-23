OTTAWA -- Ottawa police hit the brakes on several motorists speeding into the weekend on a road near Navan.

Members of the Ottawa Police Service Traffic Unit were out on Milton Road, between Navan and Russell roads, Friday morning.

Police say seven drivers were stopped going 40 km/h and more over the speed limit.

It’s been a busy week for officers with the Ottawa Police Traffic Unit.

On Wednesday, a motorist was stopped going 157 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Limebank Road.

“Another day and another G2 driver learned that Ottawa streets are not raceways,” said police on Twitter.

On Tuesday, A G2 driver was stopped going 152 km/h on Highway 174.

Last weekend, Ottawa Police issued 140 tickets for speeding.

Police say officers will be out again this weekend.