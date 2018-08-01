Service changes for Colonel By Day
(CTV Ottawa file photo)
CTV Ottawa/CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 11:33AM EDT
A look at what’s open and closed for Colonel By Day on Monday.
Transit
- OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule, with extra service added to Routes 44,94, 95 and 105.
- OC Transpo Customer Service Centres will be closed, except for the Rideau Centre location, which will be open from 10 am to 6 pm.
City of Ottawa client services:
- Ottawa City Hall and All Client Service Centres will be closed.
- The Provincial Offences Court will be closed.
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Monday. Monday’s pickup will take place on Tuesday, and pickup will be delayed by one day all week.
- The Trail Road Waste Facility is closed
City Services:
- The Sexual Health Centre and Youth Sexual Health Clinics will be closed
- All municipal child care centres will be closed
- All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed
Cultural and archives services
- The Karsh-Masson Gallery and the City Hall Art Gallery will be open
- Gallery 112, City of Ottawa arts centres ,galleries, theatres and museums will be closed
Recreational services
- All beaches and splash pads, along with some wading pools, will be open
- Most registered programs at swimming pools, community centres and arenas will be cancelled.
- City of Ottawa summer camps will be closed
- Some outdoor pools, indoor pools and fitness centres will be open for public swimming, fitness activities, aquafitness and public skating. Visit Ottawa.ca for more details.
Retail
- Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- St. Laurent Centre open 9:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Place D’Orléans open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Carlingwood Shopping Centre open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Bayshore Shopping Centre open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tanger Outlets open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- For information on LCBO outlet openings, visit www.lcbo.com