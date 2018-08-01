A look at what’s open and closed for Colonel By Day on Monday.

Transit

  • OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule, with extra service added to Routes 44,94, 95 and 105.
  • OC Transpo Customer Service Centres will be closed, except for the Rideau Centre location, which will be open from 10 am to 6 pm.

City of Ottawa client services:

  • Ottawa City Hall and All Client Service Centres will be closed.
  • The Provincial Offences Court will be closed.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

  • There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Monday. Monday’s pickup will take place on Tuesday, and pickup will be delayed by one day all week.
  • The Trail Road Waste Facility is closed

City Services:

  • The Sexual Health Centre and Youth Sexual Health Clinics will be closed
  • All municipal child care centres will be closed
  • All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed

Cultural and archives services

  • The Karsh-Masson Gallery and the City Hall Art Gallery will be open
  • Gallery 112, City of Ottawa arts centres ,galleries, theatres and museums will be closed

Recreational services

  • All beaches and splash pads, along with some wading pools, will be open
  • Most registered programs at swimming pools, community centres and arenas will be cancelled.
  • City of Ottawa summer camps will be closed
  • Some outdoor pools, indoor pools and fitness centres will be open for public swimming, fitness activities, aquafitness and public skating. Visit Ottawa.ca for more details.

Retail

  • Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • St. Laurent Centre open 9:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Place D’Orléans open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Carlingwood Shopping Centre open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Bayshore Shopping Centre open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Tanger Outlets open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • For information on LCBO outlet openings, visit www.lcbo.com