

Catherine Lathem , CTV Ottawa





After a tragic month on highway 50 near Gatineau, the Quebec minister responsible for the Outaouais, Mathieu Lacombe, says he’s committed to “securing” the section of highway between Doherty and Findlay Roads between Masson-Angers and Buckingham in hopes of making it safer for drivers.

“I am concerned about the safety of the road network and am very sensitive to the latest unfortunate events. It is important to note that the securing of the section between Doherty Road and Findlay Road exits of Highway 50 is a commitment we made during the election period and it remains a priority for me, my colleagues in the Outaouais region and for our entire government,” says Lacombe in a statement to CTV.

On Sunday, five people were injured in a crash on highway 50 near Masson-Angers. At least two remain in hospital. It’s the third serious crash along that stretch of highway in the month of July. In all, one person has died, ten others injured.

The crashes have occurred in the section of roadway that goes from four divided lanes to two undivided lanes. That has drivers, and family members of the crash victims, increasing calls for the Quebec government to make changes to the highway.

Lacombe says he understands the frustration.

“In the past few months, there have been several accidents on this stretch of Highway 50 and as a driver of the road myself, I share their concerns. We have been working tirelessly over the last few months to find the best solution to respond to this most worrying situation. In fact, I discussed Sunday evening with my colleague Minister of Transport, Mr. Bonnardel, to make sure that the file continues to progress satisfactorily. I want to reassure people that the work is progressing very well and that we will make an announcement in the coming weeks to identify the chosen solution as well as to reveal our implementation schedule."

Lacombe is expected to announce new high-tension cable fencing that would go in the middle of the road, dividing the lanes. The project would be a first for Quebec.