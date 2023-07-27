Senators sign Tarasenko to one-year contract

Vladimar Tarasenko will be wearing an Ottawa Senators jersey next season.

The Senators announced Tarasenko signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the club for the 2023-24 season.

Tarasenko spent last season with St. Louis and the New York Rangers. He had 50 points (18 goals, 32 assists) in the regular season.

"Vladimir’s a natural goal scorer," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. "He’s a dynamic player who can score from anywhere in the offensive zone, as well as an underrated playmaker who’s made a career out of driving offence for he and his linemates. An established performer in the regular season and in the playoffs, we’re thrilled to add a player of his calibre to our lineup."