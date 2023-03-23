Senators sign prospect Tyler Kleven to three-year contract

Tyler Kleven has signed a three-year contract with the Ottawa Senators after finishing his career with North Dakota. (Ottawa Senators) Tyler Kleven has signed a three-year contract with the Ottawa Senators after finishing his career with North Dakota. (Ottawa Senators)

