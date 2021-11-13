OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators are set to hit the ice at Canadian Tire Centre for two games this weekend, despite eight players and a coach in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

The Senators are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. Saturday, and face the Calgary Flames at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

No new players were added to the COVID-19 protocol on Friday for the first time in five days. The Senators cancelled practice on Friday for the third time this week.

Over the past week, nine players and assistant coach Jack Capuano have been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev was placed in the COVID-19 protocol one hour before the Senators game against Los Angeles Thursday night. On Saturday morning, the team announced that Zaitsev had been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Roster update: The #Sens have made the following recalls from @BellevilleSens.



C Andrew Agozzino

D Jacob Bernard-Docker

D Max Guenette



Additionally, defenceman Nikita Zaitsev has been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) November 13, 2021

TSN 1200 Senators play-by-play commentator Dean Brown says the NHL would decide whether any games are postponed.

"It's almost on a case-by-case basis by the league," said Brown about the possibility of cancelling games. "We haven't seen anything where you get to this number and this happens."

The players and coaches are being tested every day.

“The team is going through the normal protocols that the league requires them to go through with testing and every player is testing every day now,” says Brown, adding this includes himself as well as any member travelling with the organization. “The league is monitoring the situation.”

The Senators players in NHL protocol are: