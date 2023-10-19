Senators owner says there's 'alignment' on goal to build new NHL arena in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer says his "gut feel" is a new arena in downtown Ottawa is the right thing for the city and the franchise, and believes there is "alignment" with fans and politicians on the idea.
"Now it's just a matter of working collaboratively and doing what's right," Andlauer said on Thursday morning, during an appearance at the Mayor's Breakfast with Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.
"For me, that's all I'm going to focus on – what is right, what's right for fans and everything will fall in place."
It's been four weeks since the NHL Board of Governors formally approved Andlauer and his group purchasing the Senators and Canadian Tire Centre.
During the 'fireside chat' at the Mayor's Breakfast, Sutcliffe said there is an "opportunity" for the city and the Senators to discuss a potential new NHL arena for the future, and asked Andlauer for his thoughts on a new arena.
"For me, it's about the fans; it's what the fans want," Andlauer said. "Obviously, that's the engine that drives our team so it's important to listen to the fans. It just so happens our fans live in Ottawa-Gatineau area and they're also taxpayers."
Andlauer told the Mayor's Breakfast that he had dinner at an Elgin Street restaurant after the Senators afternoon game at Canadian Tire Centre last Saturday.
"It was nice, it was vibrant, it was great," Andlauer said. "My server was from Gatineau….I asked him about Saturday night when there's a game in Kanata and he says it's not quite as busy, not quite as vibrant in Ottawa. Obviously, you've got 16,000-18,000 people in Kanata at the game and the downtown's not happening as much.
"It's interesting to look at, from an economic standpoint, what it means. I think there's a lot of work that needs to be done, but it seems that people want the arena downtown – that's the initial feedback that I have."
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
A new arena for the Ottawa Senators closer to downtown Ottawa has been discussed for years. In 2022, the Senators signed a memorandium of understanding with the National Capital Commission towards the development of a major event centre at LeBreton Flats. Over the summer, Sutcliffe floated several other locations for a new arena between Bayview Yards and the Ottawa Baseball Stadium on Coventry Road, and even suggested a possible location may open up in the downtown core as the federal government sells off buildings.
Andlauer has previously said a new arena may cost $900 million.
"Certainly, the NCC is desires of it for the LeBreton lands. My gut feel says it is the right thing; our fans seem to feel that way as well," Andlauer said, adding he has spoken with Mayor Sutcliffe about a potential new arena. "There's alignment, now it's just a matter of working collaboratively and doing what's right. For me, that's all I'm going to focus on is what is right, what's right for fans and everything will fall in place."
Andlauer adds, "I get a feel there's no opposition. There doesn't seem to be that pushback, so let's work collaboratively."
Andlauer told the Mayor's Breakfast the reception he and his family have received from the city of Ottawa and fans has been "unbelievable."
"I didn't anticipate how grass rooted the passion for this team is which is bonus for me. It wasn't in any of the financial….the passion is there, I can feel it," Andlauer said. "The outpouring of the warmth. The thing is about this city is I walk around and talk to people and I feel the authenticity."
Andlauer has been shown on television during Senators games taking pictures and speaking with fans. Andlauer one fan said to him, "Hey Mr. Andlauer, you should be mayor of the city."
"We could trade places if you want," Sutcliffe joked.
"When we lose three games in a row we will," Andlauer said.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Israel OKs limited aid for Gaza as regional tensions rise following hospital blast: latest updates
Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of last resort,' audit finds
Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.
Fresh fruit and vegetable producers warn proposed plastic reductions could spike grocery prices
A proposed federal plan to curb plastic packaging is on a timeline fruit and vegetable producers are calling 'problematic' and 'unrealistic.'
This 'prolific' Canadian actor is appearing on Canada Post's newest stamp
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland's seven-decade career is being honoured with a new collectible stamp from Canada Post.
U.S. is receiving dozens of UFO reports a month, senior Pentagon official tells CNN
The U.S. government is receiving dozens of reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs, each month, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.
It seemed like fast, easy money. By the time he realized it was a scam, it was too late
Canadians lost more than $161 million to investment scams over the first six months of this year, most of which involved cryptocurrency, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
McGill program to encourage French on hold after Quebec increases tuition fees
McGill University says it has been forced to postpone its announcement about a $50 million investment over five years to fund programs and services to encourage its community to learn or improve their French language skills.
Spirit moose spotted with calf in northern Ontario on Friday the 13th
A Timmins couple was out hunting partridge in the bush on Friday the 13th when they came across a rare sight, a 'spirit moose' and its calf.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police lay charges one year after alleged Dalhousie homecoming assault
Halifax police have arrested a man for an alleged aggravated assault that happened one year ago during unsanctioned Dalhousie homecoming events.
-
Nova Scotia to spend $100 million to recruit more skilled tradespeople
Nova Scotia says it will spend $100 million over three years to help speed up its ability to recruit and train people in the skilled trades.
-
2SLGBTQI groups request to intervene in case against N.B. Policy 713
Multiple New Brunswick 2SLGBTQI groups have filed a motion to intervene in the Canadian Civil Liberties Association’s case against the provincial government over changes to school policy on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Toronto
-
NDP MPP Sarah Jama sends cease-and-desist letter to Ford for ‘defamatory’ remarks
Ontario MPP Sarah Jama has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Premier Doug Ford over what she is calling “defamatory” remarks that accuse her of having a history of antisemitism.
-
Ontario NDP tables motion calling on Doug Ford to release personal phone records
The Ontario NDP has put forward a motion calling on Premier Doug Ford to disclose the contents of his personal phone and email accounts.
-
Ontario public elementary teachers voted for a strike mandate. What does this mean?
What you need to know about Ontario's public elementary teachers' strike mandate.
Montreal
-
Calgary teen gives up on McGill dream after Quebec doubles tuition for some university students
A Calgary teenager who had high hopes of studying at McGill University is now looking elsewhere after Quebec said it would force out-of-province students to pay a $17,000 tuition.
-
McGill program to encourage French on hold after Quebec increases tuition fees
McGill University says it has been forced to postpone its announcement about a $50 million investment over five years to fund programs and services to encourage its community to learn or improve their French language skills.
-
Montreal police suspect murder after man's body found downtown
Montreal police are investigating after the body of a 55-year-old man was found in the downtown Ville-Marie borough.
Northern Ontario
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
-
Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
London
-
Car flips onto roof in north London crash
Witnesses told CTV News the BMW was heading south along Richmond Street and tried to make a left turn onto North Centre Road when it was struck.
-
Teen girl charged after altercation involving a knife
Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Dundas Street and Clark Road, police said a teenage girl got into an argument with another girl she knew.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Cross examination of Nathaniel Veltman continues for third day in Windsor
For a third day, cross examination of Nathaniel Veltman is continuing in a Windsor courtroom. Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser saying to Veltman, 'You knew you committed a terrorist attack on Jun 6, 2021, in your mind Sir.'
Winnipeg
-
Heavy machinery, snowmobiles and trucks among $375K in stolen property seized from home: RCMP
Stolen heavy machinery, trucks and off-road vehicles have been found at a property in Gilbert Plains, resulting in the arrest of a 25-year-old man.
-
A list of Manitoba's new cabinet ministers
Manitoba's new premier and his cabinet have been sworn in. The premier's executive council will have 15 ministers:
-
The billion dollar impact of menopause on the Canadian economy
The mismanaged symptoms of menopause are having an impact on the Canadian economy, according to an organization that advocates for research and treatment into the condition.
Kitchener
-
'Her memory and legacy will live forever': Esther the Wonder Pig passes away
Esther the Wonder Pig, the celebrity swine who played an integral role in advancing veterinary care in Guelph, has passed away.
-
Investigation leads to increased police presence in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say there will be an increased police presence Thursday, in the area of Walnut Street and Cherry Street, for an investigation.
-
'It's terrible': Community on edge after woman found dead in Guelph motel
Guelph police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead at a motel over the weekend.
Calgary
-
1 dead in crash on southbound Stoney Trail
Calgary police are investigating an early morning fatal crash on the northeast section of Stoney Trail.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Calgary is 48-hours away from it's coldest stretch since April
The window is closing on comfortably finishing that last minute yard work, and Thursday and Friday would be a good time to prep the vehicle for the colder months.
-
10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Oct. 20-22)
Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend...
Saskatoon
-
Labour groups vow to make Sask. Party 'uncomfortable' if pronoun bill proceeds
Leaders from the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour and the Service Employers International Union West (SEIU-West) say they will turn up the heat if the province shields its controversial pronoun rules by invoking the notwithstanding clause.
-
Sask. families are getting 'quicker access' to mental health care
Instead of waiting weeks, children, youth, and their caregivers in Prince Albert can now access free counselling in a matter of days.
-
Sask. athletes help Canadian team earn first medal in adaptive water skiing
A group of Saskatchewan water ski athletes is coming off a big win last month at a world competition.
Edmonton
-
Repeat sexual offender released in Edmonton
The Edmonton Police Service has issued an alert about a sexual offender who has been the subject of multiple public warnings.
-
Edmontonians flee homes after fire breaks out next door
Three families in south Edmonton fled their homes because of a fire early Thursday morning.
-
Trudeau blasts Smith for pension-exit plan while Smith questions CPP board's honesty
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau entered the Alberta pension-exit debate Wednesday, telling Premier Danielle Smith in a letter that the federal government will fight any threat to the stability of the Canada Pension Plan.
Vancouver
-
Tentative deal reached between SFU and teaching support staff, union says
There will be no picket lines at Simon Fraser University campuses Thursday after a tentative agreement was reached with striking teaching support staff.
-
B.C. man fined $5,100 for 'unlawfully harvesting' Roosevelt elk
A resident of Vancouver Island has been handed a $5,100 fine and a two-year hunting ban for "unlawfully harvesting" a Roosevelt elk, according to conservation officers.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters to 'call out' Vancouver mayor during vigil outside city hall
A protest and vigil is scheduled for Thursday evening outside of Vancouver City Hall as the war between Israel-Hamas enters its 12th day.
Regina
-
Regina school safety patrollers will soon be wearing backpacks with built-in speed radars
Safety patrollers at Regina schools will be wearing backpacks with built-in radars that will display a driver’s speed as part of a new initiative to reduce speeding in school zones.
-
Sask. human rights commission denounces 'disappointing' school pronoun legislation
The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission has come out against proposed legislation that would force schools to alert parents if youth want to be referred to by a different pronoun or name.
-
Sask. construction firm fined $56,000 after portion of semi-trailer falls on worker's foot
Saskatchewan based Morsky Construction Ltd. is facing a fine of over $50,000 after pleading guilty to violating safety regulations.