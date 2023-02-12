Senators goalie Anton Forsberg out indefinitely following Saturday's injury

Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg will be out indefinitely after being injured in Saturday's game against the Edmonton Oilers in Ottawa.

Senators GM Pierre Dorion said Sunday that Forsberg is out due to an MCL tear in both knees and is likely out for the season.

#Sens GM Pierre Dorion says Anton Forsberg's season is likely done and Jake Sanderson will miss 10-14 days. pic.twitter.com/w6kFgKKHts — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) February 12, 2023

Forsberg was injured late in the third period Saturday and had to be removed from the ice on a stretcher.

"It's never a pleasant sight. He's been gritty for us all year," Senators captain Brady Tkachuk said Saturday. "Just the way he takes care of himself on the ice, off the ice, how great of a pro he is and how good of a person he is too, you never want to see that."

The Oilers's Zach Hyman said he was stuck on top of Forsberg during a scramble in front of the net.

"It's awful. I mean, you hear him going down and you hear him in pain. But you can't do anything. I literally couldn't do anything. I'm stuck on him because there's a guy who's on top of me pushing me in," Hyman said.

The Senators have recalled goalie Kevin Mandolese from the Belleville Sens.

Dorion also said defenceman Jake Sanderson will be out for a minimum of 10 days due to an upper body injury.

"We're probably looking at two weeks," Dorion said.

The Senators 6-3 loss to Edmonton was their first game since Jan. 31. The team hosts Calgary Monday ahead of a Tuesday night game in New York against the Islanders.

--With files from The Canadian Press.