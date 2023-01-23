Senators centre Josh Norris out for season, will have shoulder surgery

Less than a week after returning from a shoulder injury, Senators centre Josh Norris needs surgery on the shoulder and will miss the rest of the season.

The Senators centre is having the surgery in the next week, General Manager Pierre Dorion said on Monday. Dorion called the loss "crushing" in a brief scrum with reporters.

Norris suffered the shoulder injury in October and initially opted not to have surgery. He spent almost three months rehabbing the injury and returned to the lineup last week after missing 38 games.

The 23-year-old scored the team's only goal in their 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, his third game back.

The Senators have lost six of their last eight games and sit tied for last in the Atlantic Division.