Senators centre Josh Norris out for season, will have shoulder surgery
Less than a week after returning from a shoulder injury, Senators centre Josh Norris needs surgery on the shoulder and will miss the rest of the season.
The Senators centre is having the surgery in the next week, General Manager Pierre Dorion said on Monday. Dorion called the loss "crushing" in a brief scrum with reporters.
Norris suffered the shoulder injury in October and initially opted not to have surgery. He spent almost three months rehabbing the injury and returned to the lineup last week after missing 38 games.
The 23-year-old scored the team's only goal in their 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, his third game back.
The Senators have lost six of their last eight games and sit tied for last in the Atlantic Division.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | 'Significant' snowfall possible for Ottawa on Wednesday, Environment Canada warns
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta government says no evidence of emails to prosecutors
The Alberta government says it could not find any emails to substantiate allegations that one of Premier Danielle Smith's staffers wrote to Crown prosecutors to try to influence how they handled cases tied to the blockade at the Coutts border crossing.
Feds say 'no willing partners' to bring fire codes onto First Nations — including AFN
The federal government does not have a willing partner to find a way to introduce fire codes on First Nation reserves, a newly released document shows.
A quarter of Canadians think prices will eventually fall. Here's why that's unlikely
According to a Bank of Canada survey, more than a quarter of Canadians believe that current decades-high prices will drop five years from now.
Why one of Canada's most popular national parks is clamping down on tourism traffic
As scores of tourists overcrowd one of Canada's most popular national parks, Parks Canada is setting new rules to preserve the site's environmental gems while still allowing visitors.
Mass shooter's motive elusive as Monterey Park mourns 10 dead
Investigators scrambled on Monday to discover why a 72-year-old gunman opened fire in a California dance hall popular with older patrons and killed 10 people before fatally turning a gun on himself hours later.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: A bold move by Trudeau
No one will be pushing Justin Trudeau towards the exit, they owe him too much, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair, in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'But the longer he waits, the trickier it will become for him, especially if his polling numbers continue to flag.'
Canada's Brooke Henderson moves up to No. 1 on LPGA Tour standings
Canada's Brooke Henderson is No. 1 on the LPGA Tour standings. Henderson won the season-opening elite 29-player tournament by four strokes.
Police increasing presence in downtown Ottawa ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary
The Ottawa Police Services Board will receive an update on police preparations for a possible 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' this afternoon, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet begin three-day retreat in Hamilton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers are gathering at a Hamilton hotel today to begin a three-day cabinet retreat.
Atlantic
-
Messy weather closes schools across the Maritimes; rain and snowfall warnings in effect
Another messy mix of weather has closed schools across the Maritimes Monday, and weather warnings are in effect in all three provinces.
-
Woman, three children rushed to hospital after Moncton house fire
A mother and her three children were taken to hospital Monday morning after a fire at a home in downtown Moncton, N.B.
-
Community rallies behind bid to preserve home of Nova Scotia's first Black doctor
Prominent members of Nova Scotia's Black community are supporting a bid to protect the Halifax home and clinic of the late Clement Ligoure, the province's first Black doctor and an unsung hero of the 1917 Halifax Explosion.
Toronto
-
Uninsured G1 driver allegedly behind Highway 401 crash that injured 4 people
A G1 driver operating a vehicle without insurance was behind the wheel for a collision that injured four people on Highway 401, police say.
-
What to expect as 'significant' snowstorm tracks towards southern Ontario
A special weather statement has been issued for southern Ontario with a significant snow storm expected to hit this week.
-
What Ontario employees working from home need to know about time theft
Experts are warning that electronic tracking and monitoring of remote employees in Ontario could be used by companies as evidence of time theft.
Montreal
-
Montreal man found guilty of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews
A Quebec court judge Monday found a 36-year-old man Montreal man guilty of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Montreal and Quebec to invest $565 million in metro
The governments of Quebec and Montreal announced on Monday that they would invest more than $565 million to improve the Montreal metro system. The money will equip the blue line with a new train control system.
-
Quebec Solidaire says the notwithstanding clause is an essential political tool
Quebec Solidaire (QS) spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois says Justin Trudeau is in no position to lecture Quebec on human rights, given his government's treatment of Indigenous peoples.
Northern Ontario
-
Rescue operations underway after snowmobilers fall through ice
Rescue crews in Six Mile Lake are searching for a missing snowmobiler after two snowmobiles fell through the ice Sunday morning.
-
Sault police make record drug bust seizing more than 700 grams of fentanyl
More than $1 million in drugs have been seized in a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service bust dubbed 'Project Otter' involving two other Ontario police agencies.
-
Vale confirms seismic activity at mine prior to Sudbury earthquake
Vale confirms seismic activity at two Sudbury mines on the weekend with Earthquakes Canada recording a 2.8-magnitude earthquake on Sunday afternoon.
London
-
Special weather statement in effect for the region
A special weather statement is in effect for London-Middlesex and surrounding areas. According to Environment Canada, a Texas low is expected to bring snow to southern Ontario late Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Highway 401 reopens after 'Significant Fuel Spill'
An 11-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of the 401 at Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) Sunday afternoon.
-
Collision sends two motorists to hospital with unknown injuries Sunday
OPP are investigating a serious two-vehicle collision that happened on Wonderland Road, north of Shorlea Line on Sunday evening.
Winnipeg
-
'Cautiously optimistic': Children’s doctor hopeful RSV cases will plateau amid hectic flu season
The children’s emergency room in Winnipeg continues to grapple with an onslaught of young patients battling flu and RSV, but health-care officials are optimistic cases could plateau soon.
-
Feds say 'no willing partners' to bring fire codes onto First Nations — including AFN
The federal government does not have a willing partner to find a way to introduce fire codes on First Nation reserves, a newly released document shows.
-
Two traffic stops lead to seizure of cocaine, meth and heroin in Brandon
The Brandon Police Service seized cocaine, meth and heroin as a result of two traffic stops in the city last week.
Kitchener
-
Significant snowfall on the way to Waterloo-Wellington
Much like the rest of southern Ontario, Waterloo region and southern Wellington County can expect plenty of snow during the middle of the week.
-
Emergency services on scene of Cambridge crash
Waterloo regional police are warning drivers to avoid the area around Franklin Boulevard and Can-Amera Parkway in Cambridge after a crash involving two vehicles.
-
Teen dies in Brant County crash, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal early-morning crash in Brant County.
Calgary
-
AHS experiencing province-wide network outage, impacting some services
Alberta Health Services says it is experiencing a province-wide outage, which is impacting services.
-
Alberta government says no evidence of emails to prosecutors
The Alberta government says it could not find any emails to substantiate allegations that one of Premier Danielle Smith's staffers wrote to Crown prosecutors to try to influence how they handled cases tied to the blockade at the Coutts border crossing.
-
WATCH LIVE AT 11
WATCH LIVE AT 11 | Province sets sights on reducing surgical wait times in Calgary
The province is set to make an announcement Monday morning on the latest efforts to reduce surgical wait times and Alberta's surgical backlog.
Saskatoon
-
Woman dead following house fire in Saskatoon
A woman is dead following an early Monday morning house fire in the city's Westview neighbourhood.
-
Historic Tees and Persse building in Saskatoon up for heritage status
The 112-year-old Tees and Persse building may become Saskatoon’s latest municipal heritage property, as councillors mull the designation at Wednesday evening’s public hearings meeting.
-
Ukrainian choir group spreading message of well-wishing in Saskatoon
The Lastwika Ukrainian Orthodox Choir and Orchestra is back performing live and in-person after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government says no evidence of emails to prosecutors
The Alberta government says it could not find any emails to substantiate allegations that one of Premier Danielle Smith's staffers wrote to Crown prosecutors to try to influence how they handled cases tied to the blockade at the Coutts border crossing.
-
Residential parking ban to start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday
A Phase 2 residential parking ban will come into effect in Edmonton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The city announced last week that crews would begin residential road clearing this week, weather permitting.
-
1 dead after snowmobilers caught in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.
One person has died after two snowmobilers were caught in an avalanche near Valemount, B.C. Saturday.
Vancouver
-
VPD investigate downtown stabbing that sent man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A 42-year-old man who was stabbed in downtown Vancouver Sunday night is expected to recover from life-threatening injuries.
-
1 dead after snowmobilers caught in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.
One person has died after two snowmobilers were caught in an avalanche near Valemount, B.C. Saturday.
-
Mass shooter's motive elusive as Monterey Park mourns 10 dead
Investigators scrambled on Monday to discover why a 72-year-old gunman opened fire in a California dance hall popular with older patrons and killed 10 people before fatally turning a gun on himself hours later.
Regina
-
Shots fired in northeast Regina, residents asked to shelter in place: police
Police are asking residents in northeast Regina to shelter in place after shots were fired on Monday morning.
-
Regina mayor to submit motion to remove Counc. LeBlanc from board of community safety organization
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters is set to submit a motion at this week’s city council meeting to proposing to remove Ward 6 Counc. Dan Leblanc from the board of directors of a municipal corporation.
-
Digital transformation to usher in new era for Regina IMAX theatre
The largest movie screen in Saskatchewan is set to undergo a digital transformation.