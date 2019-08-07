

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A section of the Queensway has reopened after being closed this weekend to traffic.

Highway 417was closed in both directions between Carling Avenue and Bronson Avenue from Saturday at 6 p.m. to Sunday at 11 a.m.

The closure was put in place to allow the Ministry of Transportation to reconfigure traffic lanes for the next phase of the highway expansion between Maitland and Island Park Drive. The MTO is widening the highway to four lanes in each direction, and reconstructing the Maitland and Carling interchange ramps.

Westbound on-ramps to Highway 417 at O’Connor, Lyon, Bronson, Rochester and Parkdale were closed from 6 p.m. Saturday to Sunday at 11 a.m. Eastbound on-ramps at Maitland, Carling and Parkdale were also closed.

Construction is expected to end in December 2020.