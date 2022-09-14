Section of Hwy. 417 will close this weekend for Rochester Street bridge replacement

A five-kilometre section of the Queensway through Ottawa will be closed for 82 hours this weekend for the replacement of the Rochester Street bridge.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 between Metcalfe Street and Carling Avenue/Kirkwood Avenue will be closed from Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 a.m. for the work.

During the construction work, eastbound on-ramps at Maitland Avenue, Carling Avenue and Parkdale Avenue will be closed, while westbound on-ramps at O'Connor Street, Bronson Avenue, Lyon Street, Rochester Street and Parkdale Avenue will be closed. The Bronson Avenue and Lyon Street westbound on-ramps are closed already for construction.

The Hwy. 417 westbound and Rochester Street on-ramp closed to traffic starting Sept. 20. Rochester Street will be closed from Aberdeen Street to Gladstone Avenue until Oct. 11. Booth Street from Arlington Avenue to Daniel McCann Street will be closed from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.

The Rochester Street Bridge replacement was originally scheduled for Aug. 12-14, but work was delayed due to a strike in the construction sector.

Kiewit Dufferin Midtown Partnership has been retained by the Ministry of Transportation to replace the bridge.

In August, Hwy. 417 was closed between Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues for 76 hours while crews replaced the Booth Street Bridge.