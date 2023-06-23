Section of Hwy. 417 closing for three days in July

A section of Highway 417 through the centre of Ottawa will be closed for approximately 82 hours in mid-July for the replacement of the Bronson Avenue overpass.

Kiewit Dufferin Midtown Partnership has announced the closure of all eastbound and westbound lanes from Thursday, July 13 at 8 p.m. to Monday, July 17 at 6 a.m. for the replacement of the aging bridge.

Bronson Avenue under the Queensway will be closed to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists for three weeks as part of the reconstruction project.

The Bronson Avenue overpass on the Queensway is the latest bridge to be replaced on the major highway through Ottawa. Last summer, crews replaced the Booth and Rochester overpasses.

Here is a list of the closures from July 13 at 8 p.m. to July 17 at 6 a.m.

Eastbound lanes: A 5-kilometre section of the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 will be closed from Carling Avenue to Kent Street. Motorists will be allowed to enter the highway at Metcalfe Street.

The eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 will be closed between Carling Avenue and Metcalfe Street from July 13 to 17.

Westbound lanes: A 2-kilometre section of the westbound lanes will be closed from O'Connor Street to Rochester Street. Motorists can enter the highway at the Rochester on-ramp

The westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 will be closed between Metcalfe Street and Rochester Street from July 13 to 17.

Bronson Avenue

Bronson Avenue will be closed to all vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists for three weeks.

The media release says Bronson Avenue between Catherine Street and Chamberlain will be closed from 8 p.m. on July 6 to July 27 at 6 a.m.