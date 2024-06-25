Snowbirds and Italy's Frecce Tricolori to perform flypasts over Ottawa-Gatineau today

The Snowbirds and the Italian Air Force's demonstration team will fly over the National Capital Region today.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds say the Snowbirds and Frecce Tricolori will conduct a series of flypasts over Ottawa and Gatineau at approximately 12:15 p.m.

The formation will follow a west-east route along the Ottawa River, flying at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle on their route.

"This fly-past is to highlight the North American tour of the Frecce Tricolori and the bonds between our two demonstration teams," the Canadian Forces Snowbirds said on Facebook.

"Flybys by RCAF aircraft are carefully planned and closely controlled for public safety and are dependent upon weather and flying conditions."

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be back in Ottawa on July 1 for a flypast as part of Canada Day festivities.

Frecce Tricolori

The Italian Airforce Aerobatic Team celebrated its 63rd birthday last March. The flying team of 10 pilots (nine plus the solo) is composed of Italian Air Force pilots.

The team is scheduled to perform at the Quinte International Airshow this weekend in Trenton.

This is the first time in over 30 years the Frecce Tricolori is visiting Canada and the United States. The tour in 1986 included stops in Toronto and North Bay, while the 1992 visit by the Frecce Tricolori included a stop in Ottawa.