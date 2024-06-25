OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Snowbirds and Italy's Frecce Tricolori to perform flypasts over Ottawa-Gatineau today

    Six Snowbirds CT-114 Tutors breaking formation for a stunt at the Airshow in Barrie on June 15, 2024 (Mike Lang/CTV News). Six Snowbirds CT-114 Tutors breaking formation for a stunt at the Airshow in Barrie on June 15, 2024 (Mike Lang/CTV News).
    Share

    The Snowbirds and the Italian Air Force's demonstration team will fly over the National Capital Region today.

    The Canadian Forces Snowbirds say the Snowbirds and Frecce Tricolori will conduct a series of flypasts over Ottawa and Gatineau at approximately 12:15 p.m.

    The formation will follow a west-east route along the Ottawa River, flying at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle on their route.

    "This fly-past is to highlight the North American tour of the Frecce Tricolori and the bonds between our two demonstration teams," the Canadian Forces Snowbirds said on Facebook.

    "Flybys by RCAF aircraft are carefully planned and closely controlled for public safety and are dependent upon weather and flying conditions."

    The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be back in Ottawa on July 1 for a flypast as part of Canada Day festivities.

    Frecce Tricolori

    The Italian Airforce Aerobatic Team celebrated its 63rd birthday last March. The flying team of 10 pilots (nine plus the solo) is composed of Italian Air Force pilots.

    The team is scheduled to perform at the Quinte International Airshow this weekend in Trenton.

    This is the first time in over 30 years the Frecce Tricolori is visiting Canada and the United States. The tour in 1986 included stops in Toronto and North Bay, while the 1992 visit by the Frecce Tricolori included a stop in Ottawa.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Conservatives take late lead to win Toronto byelection

    Conservative Don Stewart took a late lead to win the Toronto -- St. Paul's byelection. With all polls reporting early Tuesday morning, Stewart won by 590 votes over Liberal Leslie Church in an upset win for Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives.

    How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate

    U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on Thursday, June 27 in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate and CTV News Channel's special coverage of the historic event.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News