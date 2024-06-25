Sunny in Ottawa today after two days of heavy rain

The sun will shine on Ottawa today, after two days of heavy rainfall soaked the capital.

However, you will still need to keep the rain gear handy, with a slight chance of rain this afternoon and tonight.

Ottawa received 15.7 mm of rain on Monday and 33.3 mm of rain on Sunday, bringing the monthly rainfall total to 130 mm.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for sunshine to start today, then a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C, with the humidex making it feel like 34.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 18.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C, with the humidex making it feel like 27.

A mix of sun and cloud expected on Thursday. High 22 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25 C and a low of 15 C.