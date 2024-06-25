Ottawa police calling in backup for Canada Day festivities

Ottawa police are calling in backup from other jurisdictions to help keep an eye on Canada Day festivities.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend Canada Day events at LeBreton Flats and at other locations across Ottawa, including parties in Barrhaven and Kanata.

Ottawa Police Deputy Chief Steve Bell says officers from several jurisdictions will be in Ottawa to help make sure Canada's 157th birthday is a safe one.

"A major focus for our service is Canada Day as tens of thousands of people come to Ottawa to celebrate this great day," Bell told the Ottawa Police Services Board.

"Right now, preparation is underway for our role in safety and security with events occurring in five locations across Ottawa. We've requested assistance from police from several policing services across the province and country, including the RCMP, the OPP and Waterloo Police."

Bell says Ottawa police will have a presence at LeBreton Flats and at other events in Ottawa.

"On Canada Day, hundreds of officers will be deployed to ensure public safety in our community," Bell said Monday night.

"We encourage people to plan their routes in advance, keep an eye on the weather and plan accordingly."

Canada Day at LeBreton Flats

There will be a security presence at LeBreton Flats, where the national Canada Day events will be held. The events include the popular Evening Show, with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Canadian Heritage says the following items are prohibited at LeBreton Flats on July 1:

Alcohol

Firearms

Bombs

Fireworks

Scooters

Segways

Dogs and other pets are prohibited at official Canada Day sites, except for certified service animals.

If you are heading to LeBreton Flats, bags exceeding 35.5 cm X 30.5 cm X 19 cm are prohibited.