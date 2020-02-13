OTTAWA -- Superette cannabis retail store has announced plans for a second location in the capital with two others slated for Toronto.

The company says the proposed locations are as follows:

• 852 Bank St. in downtown Ottawa (scheduled to open late spring 2020)

• 1073 Yonge St. in Rosedale (scheduled to open early spring 2020)

• 49 Spadina Ave. in downtown Toronto (scheduled to open late spring 2020)

There is currently one Superette cannabis retail store open in Ottawa located on Wellington Street West.

Including Superette on Wellington, Ottawa has four approved cannabis stores that are open: Fire & Flower Cannabis on York Street, Hobo Cannabis Company on Bank Street and Tokyo Smoke on Wellington Street West.

Cannabis retail stores receive approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

This is a developing story with more to come