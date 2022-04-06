Second man charged in Ottawa arson case has no link to 'Freedom Convoy' protest: police

Ottawa police have charged a second man in connection with an arson at a Centretown apartment building last month and there is no apparent link between him and the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.

The incident happened at a building on Lisgar Street on Feb. 6, in the heart of the protest zone, more than a week into the three-week occupation.

Residents of the building told CTV News Ottawa that they found fire starter bricks in the lobby and the front doors had been forced closed and sealed with tape. A passerby noticed the flames and was able to open the door and put out the fire before anyone was hurt.

In a release Wednesday, police said Bartosz Wernick, 41, is charged with arson with disregard for human life, arson causing property damage, mischief, and possession of incendiary materials.

Police said there is no information indicating Wernik was involved in any way with the convoy protest, which was ongoing at the time.

A 21-year-old man was arrested last month and also faces arson and mischief charges in this case. Police said there was no information linking him to the convoy protest either.