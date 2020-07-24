OTTAWA -- A second COVID-19 outbreak at Carlingview Manor is over, Ottawa Public Health confirms.

Revera, which manages the home, said in a statement Thursday that the one resident who had tested positive earlier this month was retested and came up negative.

"Precautionary testing was done for 11 residents and 25 staff and all have now been returned negative, so OPH has declared the outbreak to be over," the statement, attributed to Revera's chief medical officer Dr. Rhonda Collins said.

In an email to CTV News on Friday, Ottawa Public Health confirmed an end to the outbreak at Carlingview.

"OPH can confirm that Carlingview Manor is no longer in outbreak. This should be reflected in tomorrow's data report," a spokesperson said.

The current COVID-19 dashboard still lists Carlingview's second outbreak as being active. One resident case is listed. The outbreak began July 16.

Carlingview experienced the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in Ottawa in the early days of the pandemic, with more than 250 cases between residents and staff. Sixty residents of the home died of COVID-19 between April 7 and June 18.

"We are not letting our guard down now that this potential outbreak is over," Dr. Collins said in Thursday's statement. "We will remain vigilant and continue to monitor residents and screen staff and visitors for symptoms. Staff will continue to wear appropriate PPE at all times. We will continue to follow all Ministry of Long Term Care directives and Ottawa Public Health protocols and proceed with an abundance of caution."

Dr. Collins said Revera is contacting family members to tell them about the end of the outbreak and the process for arranging visits.

Indoor visits have been allowed at Ottawa's long-term care facilities since July 22, but only at homes with no active cases of COVID-19 or a declared outbreak.