OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting a second death in Ottawa linked to COVID-19.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told reporters a resident at the Promenade Retirement Residence died after testing positive for novel coronavirus.

No other details about the case were released.

Ottawa Public Health is investigating COVID-19 outbreaks at two long-term care homes in Ottawa: Promenade Retirement Residence in Orleans and Maplewood Retirement Community on Industrial Avenue.

Dr. Etches says there are five confirmed cased of COVID-19 at the Promenade Retirement Residence. Dr. Etches says the number of cases at Maplewood Retirement Community is pending.

Last Wednesday, Ottawa Public Health reported the first death in Ottawa linked to COVID-19.

A man in his 90s died at the Ottawa Hospital, five days after he was admitted with a fever.

The man was living at home, and had no travel history.

There are 130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. Twenty-one people are in hospital, with six being treated in the ICU.