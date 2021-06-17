Advertisement
Major fire damages home along the Rideau River in Manotick
Published Thursday, June 17, 2021 8:04PM EDT
Ottawa firefighters battling a fire at a home along the Rideau River. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OFSFirePhoto)
OTTAWA -- There are no reports of injuries after a fire in a home along the Rideau River in Manotick.
Ottawa Fire received multiple 911 calls at 6:20 p.m. reporting heavy black smoke and flames coming from a home on Waterfront Court, off River Road.
On Twitter, Ottawa Fire's Scott Stilborn said crews were greeted by "heavy fire conditions" in the large single family home and a defensive operation was ordered.
A tanker shuttle has been set up to transport water to the scene for firefighters.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
