OTTAWA -- School buses will be back on the roads Monday morning as schools reopen in Ottawa for in-person learning.

However, the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority is warning there may be some school bus delays and cancellations when school bus service resumes next week.

Students in Ottawa's four main school boards will return to class for in-person learning on Monday for the first time since the Christmas break.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says all transportation services for students in Kindergarten to Grade 12 will be reinstated on Feb. 1 when schools reopen. The authority warns there may be some school bus delays and cancellations due to the "short turnaround time."

"For the safety of bussed students, drivers will be stopping at every stop on their route to ensure no students are left behind," said a statement from the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority. "For secondary students attending cohorts, parents/guardians are encouraged to confirm their child(ren) ‘s schedule to avoid confusion on online learning days."

Parents are urged to check the delays and cancellation page for the most up-to-date information on route cancellations and delays.

�� Transportation services for students for grades Kindergarten to 12 will be reinstated on Monday, February 1, 2021. Mandatory masks for Grade 1 to 12 will be required on all vehicles, medical reasons exempted.



When school bus service resumes on Monday, all students in Grades 1 to 12 will be required to wear a mask.

The mandatory face mask requirement on buses and in schools is among the new protocols designed to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect students and staff.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says all students from Grades 1 to 12 will be required to wear a cloth or medical mask on all vehicles, including school buses, vans and wheelchairs vans. Students in Kindergarten are recommended to wear a mask on school buses and in vans.

Exemptions to the mandatory mask rules on school buses will be made for students who are unable to wear masks for medical reasons.