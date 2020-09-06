OTTAWA -- A local school bus company says it has fired a driver who failed to make sure a young child was off the school bus before driving it back to the depot about 40 kilometres away.

The student was supposed to be dropped off at École élementaire Francojeunesse in Sandy Hill on Friday morning. Instead, the child remained on the bus as the driver took it all the way back to Clarence-Rockland.

Roxborough Bus Lines confirms to CTV News that the company was called just as school bus was arriving at the yard. They found the child at the back of the bus and took him back to the school in a minivan.

The company says the driver failed to follow a policy that requires a student check at the school, to ensure all kids were off the bus.