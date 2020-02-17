OTTAWA -- It will be a short school week for students in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario.

Students have the day off today for Family Day, and all English and French language schools will be closed on Friday because of a one-day strike by all four teachers unions.

After holding a series of rotating one-day strikes in each school board across Ontario, members of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation, The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association and the Association des enseignanes et des enseignants franco-ontariens will strike on Feb. 21.

Here's a look at the plans by school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Friday, unless there's a deal between the Ontario Government and the teachers’ unions.

Ottawa Carleton District School Board

All elementary and secondary schools will be closed and Extended Day programs will be cancelled.

All Community Use of School permits for Friday, Feb. 21 will be cancelled.

Ottawa Catholic School Board

All elementary, intermediate and secondary schools will be closed.

The one-day closure also includes all regular school day activities, Co-op, Dual Credit, home instruction, extra-curricular activities, field trips, and clubs.

OCSB Community Use of Schools programming is not affected by the one-day strike.

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

All elementary and secondary schools will be closed

Daycare centres for preschool children will remain open, except for I’Académie catholique Notre-Dame and I’École élémentaire catholique L’Envol, which will be closed.

Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario

All elementary, secondary, specialized and adult schools will be closed.

The CEPEO’s before and after school programs for children aged four to 12 will be closed. Programs for toddlers and preschoolers will also be closed.

Upper Canada District School Board

All elementary and secondary classes and activities will be cancelled on Friday.

The UCDSB says if you use a child care facility within one of its schools, contact your care provider directly with questions.

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

All elementary and secondary schools will be closed.

The board says parents who have children that attend childcare and/or before and after school care programs in CDSBEO facilities should contact their individual provider for details on childcare operations during the strike.

Renfrew County District School Board

All elementary and secondary schools will be closed.

All Community Use of School Permits will be honoured on Friday.

In a statement, the RCDSB says “during a strike, our school sites remain open and child care facilities located within our schools may continue to operate. Parents/guardians are asked to contact the operator to confirm whether they will remain open.”

Renfrew County Catholic District School Board

All elementary and secondary schools will be closed and all classes cancelled.