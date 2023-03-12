Saying goodbye to the Rideau Street McDonald's and March Break: Five stories to watch this week
The deadline is fast approaching for Ottawa residents to fill out their vacant unit tax declaration form and saying goodbye to the Rideau Street McDonald's.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five things to watch in Ottawa this week.
March Break
It's March Break for tens of thousands of students and teachers in Ottawa and eastern Ontario, the first March Break without COVID-19 restrictions since 2020.
There are several events and activities happening across Ottawa this week, including special activities at museums.
For a list of events, click here.
Vacant unit tax declaration deadline
The clock is ticking to fill out the city of Ottawa vacant unit tax declaration form.
Ottawa residential property owners must complete the form by March 16. If a declaration is not filed, the property will be deemed vacant and the vacant unit tax of an extra one per cent will be applied.
As of Thursday, approximately 300,000 Ottawa residents had submitted the declaration.
Property owners are required to submit annual declarations indicating their home's occupancy status, even if it is their principal residence. Any property that is vacant for more than 184 days in a year will be taxed an extra one per cent.
City staff estimate the tax could raise $25 million over five years, with the funds supporting affordable housing initiatives.
Preparations for President Biden's visit
Ottawa police, the city of Ottawa and the federal government will ramp up preparations this week for U.S. President Joe Biden's two-day visit to Ottawa.
Biden will visit the capital on March 23 and 24 to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and address Parliament.
A detailed itinerary for the trip has not been released.
Police have been preparing security plans for the president's visit, with in-camera briefings to the Ottawa Police Services Board.
President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Goodbye Rideau Street McDonald's
A farewell march for the Rideau Street McDonald's will be held next week, ahead of its closure.
The infamous fast-food restaurant in downtown Ottawa is closing its doors in April after the franchise owner decided not to renew their lease.
The restaurant in the heart of Ottawa's tourist district became a notorious spot for late night crowds after last call at bars and restaurants. The McDonald's gained particular notoriety following the release of a video filmed in December 2013 showing a man pulling a baby raccoon out of his sweater while others were involved in a fight.
Six University of Ottawa students are organizing a farewell march for the Rideau Street McDonald's on Sunday, March 19.
"Rideau McDonald's has strangely become an Ottawa landmark and I thought that someone might attempt to do some sort of big public thing about it and I decided that ought to be me," the organizer said in an email to CTV News Ottawa.
The march will begin at Confederation Park at 12:30 p.m. Participants are asked to bring a non-perishable item for the Shepherds of Good Hope, and a racoon plushies to place outside of the store.
McDonald's at 99 Rideau St. Ottawa. Jan 18, 2023. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa Senators playoff push
The Ottawa Senators continue their push for a playoff spot this week with four key games, including two at Canadian Tire Centre.
The Senators enter Sunday's play sitting six points behind Pittsburgh and the New York Islanders for the final wild card playoff spot.
The Sens are in Calgary on Sunday and Edmonton on Tuesday, before returning to Ottawa.
On Thursday, the Senators host the defending Stanley Cup champions Colorado Avalanche at Canadian Tire Centre. On Saturday, the Sens host the Maple Leafs for the latest round in the Battle of Ontario.
The Canadian Tire Centre will remain the home of the Ottawa Senators as the club takes the next step in building a new arena at LeBreton Flats. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Does money buy you happiness? Researchers join forces to reveal the answer
A recent study finds the relationship between money and happiness may be more complex than previously thought. For most people, researchers said, more money meant more happiness, but noted 'if you're rich and miserable, more money won't help.'
How a Toronto-made AI therapist could bridge the gap in Canada’s mental health-care system
Artificial intelligence is increasingly being incorporated into people's daily lives, including in mental health care in Canada. Many telehealth companies are using AI to give personalized health care to patients, and most use text as a main form of communication.
More coverage disruptions at BBC as Lineker crisis deepens
The BBC's sports coverage faced a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.
Canadians competing in top categories at tonight's Oscars
Canadians are well-positioned ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, competing in some of the top categories at tonight's Academy Awards. Ontario-born filmmakers Sarah Polley and James Cameron are both vying for best picture for their movies 'Women Talking' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'
After 90 RCMP Musical Ride performances, Noble finds new home with King Charles
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
Police: Stalker kills woman, husband in Seattle-area home
A longhaul truck driver from Texas who became obsessed with a software engineer in Washington state after meeting her through a social media chatroom app killed her, her husband and himself after stalking them for months, police said.
Sister grieves for American killed in Mexico kidnapping
Zalandria Brown urged her brother, Zindell, not to travel to Mexico earlier this month. While preparing for his first trip out of the country, the 28-year-old from South Carolina felt something more than nerves, his sister said.
Dellen Millard, Mark Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim's family, 10 years later
When Dellen Millard and Mark Smich make their appeals before Ontario's highest court starting Monday, they will be entitled to reduced sentences for their multiple murder convictions -- cutting 50 years and 25 years off their respective parole ineligibility periods.
Flair Airlines says four of its aircraft seized in a 'commercial dispute'
Passengers travelling with Flair Airlines were 'impacted' on Saturday after four of its leased aircraft were seized in Toronto, Edmonton and Waterloo, Ont., in what the company described as a 'commercial dispute.'
Atlantic
-
Climate change hits home for some on P.E.I. but takes back seat in election
A week into the Prince Edward Island election campaign, some observers are questioning why climate change is not front and centre on the campaign trail.
-
Drag Queen book reading sparks duelling protests in Moncton
Two protests took place outside the Moncton Main Library on Saturday in response to a Drag Queen book reading event.
-
37th annual ringette tournament returns, bringing together hundreds of Maritime athletes
After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the Riverview-Dieppe Ringette Tournament returned to Greater Moncton, N.B., this weekend -- hosting 90 teams from across the Maritimes
Toronto
-
Dellen Millard, Mark Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim's family, 10 years later
When Dellen Millard and Mark Smich make their appeals before Ontario's highest court starting Monday, they will be entitled to reduced sentences for their multiple murder convictions -- cutting 50 years and 25 years off their respective parole ineligibility periods.
-
Flair Airlines says four of its aircraft seized in a 'commercial dispute'
Passengers travelling with Flair Airlines were 'impacted' on Saturday after four of its leased aircraft were seized in Toronto, Edmonton and Waterloo, Ont., in what the company described as a 'commercial dispute.'
-
Maple Leafs score four times in the second period, down McDavid's Oilers 7-4
John Tavares scored twice as part of a four-goal barrage in the second period as the Toronto Maple Leafs roared back from a 3-1 deficit to down the Edmonton Oilers 7-4 on Saturday.
Montreal
-
'She's a trooper': Survivor of Herron care home crisis celebrates 100th birthday
Forty-seven seniors died during the COVID-19 pandemic after they were abandoned at the Herron care home in Dorval, Que. Antonietta Pollice survived. And on Saturday, she celebrated a milestone: her 100th birthday.
-
Three years in: Quebec hasn't seen the last of COVID-19, says doctor
It's been a tumultuous three years since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the situation in Canada is relatively stable. But, as one Quebec doctor points out, stable does not mean over -- far from it.
-
Impaired driving suspected in Monteregie crash that left 1 dead, 4 injured
A young man who was driving the wrong way on Highway 20 in the Montérégie region was arrested after a head-on collision killed one person and left four others injured.
Northern Ontario
-
Does money buy you happiness? Researchers join forces to reveal the answer
A recent study finds the relationship between money and happiness may be more complex than previously thought. For most people, researchers said, more money meant more happiness, but noted 'if you're rich and miserable, more money won't help.'
-
‘Ceremonial and Sacred’ headdress stolen ahead of Little Native Hockey League tournament
The Chief of the Nipissing First Nation’s truck was stolen early Saturday morning in Mississauga and with it a “ceremonial and sacred” headdress.
-
A new urine test can detect bladder cancer up to 12 years before diagnosis: study
A simple urine test may be able to detect bladder cancer years before any symptoms show up due to genetic mutations, according to a new study.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | Suspect in northeast London, Ont. standoff in custody, two officers injured
A London, Ont. man has been arrested in relation to an investigation in the northeast end of the city that commenced early Saturday morning. Throughout the course of the day, police negotiated with a barricaded man, who they believed to be in possession of a gun, inside of an apartment building located at 621 Kipps Lane.
-
OPP investigating after two homes shot at with firearm
Oxford County OPP are investigating and are appealing to the public for help after two homes were repeatedly shot at over the past week.
-
Brad Gushue looks for record fifth Brier title Sunday night in London, Ont.
In front of what will be a boisterous crowd in London, Brad Gushue is looking to etch his name into the record books. The 42-year-old Newfoundlander is looking to win a record fifth Tim Hortons Brier title as a skip, which would move him past some of the sports’ all-time greats.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian fatally struck by LRT train in Waterloo
A 49-year-old man has died following a collision involving an LRT train in Waterloo on Saturday night.
-
-
'We're just so fortunate that he's still with us': Parents of LRT crash victim speak out
A 16-year-old remains in hospital after a collision with an LRT train in front of a Kitchener high school.
Calgary
-
Banner raised to honour the original Hitman
It was a great day for The Hitman, but not so hot for the Hitmen.
-
Let's talk about sex: Calgary research lab providing information for disabled
Online dating can be a challenge for anyone, but Andrew Gurza has more hurdles than most.
-
The Weeknd wins big at pre-telecast Junos, Arkells take sixth group of the year award
The Weeknd has another armful of Juno Awards for his shelf this year, but the Canadian superstar didn't show up in Edmonton to accept them.
Saskatoon
-
'Here for a good time': Western Canada’s largest cheerleading competition descends on Warman, Sask.
Over 2,500 athletes turned out to compete in the 16th annual Warman Cheer Classic.
-
10-year-old boy missing in Saskatoon, police ask for public’s help
Saskatoon Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 10-year-old.
-
Saskatoon rolling out green carts starting Monday
The City of Saskatoon said it will be delivering green carts and kitchen pail starter kits to homes around the city beginning on March 13.
Edmonton
-
Moving forward: Edmonton doctor recalls highs and lows of working during COVID-19
A local doctor who worked in a COVID-19 ICU unit says she and her colleagues are just starting to process how Saturday marks three years since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.
-
Maple Leafs score four times in the second period, down McDavid's Oilers 7-4
John Tavares scored twice as part of a four-goal barrage in the second period as the Toronto Maple Leafs roared back from a 3-1 deficit to down the Edmonton Oilers 7-4 on Saturday.
-
Flair Airlines says four of its aircraft seized in a 'commercial dispute'
Passengers travelling with Flair Airlines were 'impacted' on Saturday after four of its leased aircraft were seized in Toronto, Edmonton and Waterloo, Ont., in what the company described as a 'commercial dispute.'
Vancouver
-
Appeal court dismisses District of North Vancouver's bid to avoid paying woman $900K
B.C.'s highest court has rejected the District of North Vancouver's attempt to avoid paying $900,000 in compensation to a woman whose home it expropriated for highway construction in 2019.
-
Duelling protests in Vancouver on 3-year pandemic anniversary
Saturday marks the third anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic.
-
Woman forced to flee Afghanistan reunited with her dog nearly 2 years later
A woman who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban took over in 2021 was reunited with her dog near the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Surrey, B.C., Saturday.
Regina
-
Snow routes declared in Regina following storm
Following a late season blast of winter, the City of Regina has declared snow routes to be in effect starting at 6 a.m. on March 12.
-
Fire in Heritage neighbourhood under investigation: Regina fire
Fire crews in Regina responded to a fire at a two-storey home in the Heritage Neighbourhood.
-
Highways closed, WHL, SJHL games postponed following blizzard in southern Sask.
Blizzard conditions continued to affect travel and event plans across the southern half of Saskatchewan on Saturday.