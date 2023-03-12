Things to do around Ottawa during the March Break
It's March Break for thousands of students and teachers in the Ottawa area.
CTV News Ottawa wants to help parents answer the question, "what do we do?"
Here is a look at things to do in the Ottawa area this week during March Break.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators are home twice this week.
On Thursday, the Senators host the defending Stanley Cup champions Colorado Avalanche at Canadian Tire Centre. Game time is 7 p.m.
On Saturday, it's the Battle of Ontario as the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Senators at the CTC. Game time is 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit ottawasenators.com.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's host the Oshawa Generals on Wednesday at the Arena at TD Place.
Game time is 2 p.m.
For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.
Journey
Journey takes the stage at Canadian Tire Centre Monday night.
The Freedom Tour 2023 features Journey with special guest Toto.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/journey/.
Ottawa Valley Farm Show
The Ottawa Valley Farm Show runs March 14 to 16 at the EY Centre.
Explore exhibitors, local food and a carefully curated events schedule at the show.
For more information, visit https://ottawafarmshow.com/.
Fire and Ice Festival
The Fire and Ice Winter Festival is set for March 17 to 19 on Bank Street in Centretown.
The street will be filled with captivating lights and sound installations to interact with. The Fire and Ice Festival runs on Bank Street from Lisgar to Slater.
The Fire and Ice Festival is free, but the silent disco costs $13.54.
For more information, visit https://www.bankstreet.ca/fire-ice-winter-festival-2023.
Mādahòkì Farm
Mādahòkì Farm on West Hunt Club Road in Ottawa is hosting several events this week.
March Break Workshops are being held Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-purchase your tickets for the workshops.
On March 18 and 19, enjoy the Sigwan Free Family Festival. The festival celebrates the spring season through Indigenous culture and traditions. You can also shop at the Indigenous makers market, enjoy live cultural performances of storytelling and dance and walk the Snowshoe the Legacy Trail.
For more information visit https://madahoki.ca/sigwan-spring-festival/.
National Arts Centre
See Ottawa: Fall on Your Knees – Part One and Part Two at the National Arts Centre's Babs Asper Theatre.
On Tuesday, the NAC presents Toddler Tuesdays in the Peter A. Herrndorf Place at 10 a.m.
Also on Tuesday, the NAC's Arts Live presents SoulRhythms at 7 p.m.
On Thursday, see the North American premiere of Stewart Goodyear and Chineke! Orchestra at 8 p.m.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Shen Yun takes the stage at the NAC's Southam Hall.
On Saturday, see Lysandre on the NAC's Fourth Stage.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/.
Memphis the Musical
See Memphis the Musical at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe until March 18.
For tickets and information, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/Memphis.
Ottawa Little Theatre
The Ottawa Little Theatre presents the romantic comedy-drama Sense and Sensibility until Saturday.
For more information, visit http://www.ottawalittletheatre.com/.
International Film Festival of Ottawa
The International Film Festival of Ottawa continues until Sunday.
The festival showcases the best of contemporary Canadian and international cinema from prestigious film festivals around the world.
For more information, visit www.iffo.ca.
Parliament of Canada tours
Enjoy a free guided tour of the West Block on Parliament Hill and the Senate of Canada Building.
Discover the history, roles, art and architecture of the House of Commons on the tour of the newly restored West Block. You can also visit the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building to learn about the role and history of Canada's Upper Chamber.
For tour times and tickets, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Museums in Ottawa
Bank of Canada Museum
The Bank of Canada Museum in downtown Ottawa helps you understand what the Bank of Canada does and how it matters to you.
The museum is hosting several free family activities this week, including learn how to spot a counterfeit and design your own bank note.
Admission is free. The Bank of Canada Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Bank of Canada Museum is located at 30 Bank St. For information, visit https://www.bankofcanadamuseum.ca/.
Canadian Museum of Nature
The Canadian Museum of Nature is open daily over March Break. The hours of operation are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while the museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Explore the new exhibition Wolves! Shapeshifters in a Changing World. More live animals await you in the outdoor exhibit, Owls Rendez-Vous and Bugs Alive.
For more information, visit nature.ca.
Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum has a fibre theme for March Break this year, presenting information and activities about sheep and wool.
Stop by the barns to visit the animals, discover Canada's textile history at the Spinning Wheels exhibit and more.
The museum is open daily over March Break from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/agriculture.
Canada Aviation and Space Museum
Tap into some star power with a crater demonstration and celestial craft at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum this March Break.
The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. over March Break.
For more information on activities, visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/aviation.
Canada Science and Technology Museum
The Canada Science and Technology Museum features a variety of demonstrations and activities that will challenge visitors' ingenuity and creativity.
Children aged six and older can take part in the Cardboard Extravaganza and be challenged to build giant constructions out of cardboard blocks.
The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/scitech/events/march-break-at-the-museum.
Canadian War Museum
Family-friendly March Break activities at the Canadian War Museum highlight connections between animals and military history.
The Canadian War Museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum will be open until 7 p.m. on Thursday.
For more information, visit https://www.warmuseum.ca/.
Canadian Museum of History
The Canadian Museum of History invites you to dive into the world of youth programming over March Break.
Visit the exhibition 'From Pepinot to PAW Patrol – Television of Our Childhoods', participate in a Medicine Wheel Workshop, and enjoy family-friendly shows.
The Canadian Museum of History is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with hours extended to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
National Gallery of Canada
The National Gallery of Canada hosts March Break programming, including family art adventures and an open studio.
The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with hours extended to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
For more information, visit https://www.gallery.ca/whats-on/calendar/march-break-programming.
The Diefenbunker
The Diefenbunker is open Wednesday to Sunday.
For more information, visit https://diefenbunker.ca/admission-directions/.
Ottawa Art Gallery
The Ottawa Art Gallery is home to the Art and Artists of the Ottawa-Gatineau Region, allowing you to experience the collections, exhibits and events that link us.
For more information, visit oaggao.ca.
Sugar Bush season
Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm
Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm is located on 2452 York's Corners Road in Edwards.
Stanley's is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Proulx Maple and Berry Farm
Proulx Maple and Berry Farm is located at 1865 Chemin O'Toole in Cumberland.
Enjoy the farm and sugar bush and brunch Friday to Sunday. Visit the small animal-petting farm, enjoy the outdoor play parks and slides and visit the century-old sugar bush snack.
Log Farm
The Log Farm is located 670 Cedarview Road.
Take a wagon ride out to the sugar bush to see how maple syrup is made, and walk through the trails. Visit the Log Farm's website for hours of operation.
Fulton's Sugar Bush and Maple Shop
Fulton's is located at 399 Sugar Bush Road in Pakenham.
Visit Fulton's website for hours of operation during March Break.
Mapleside Sugar Bush
Mapleside Sugar Bush is located at 166 Reiche Road in Pembroke, Ont.
Visit the website for information on hours of operation.
Temple's Sugar Bush
Temple's Sugar Bush is located at 1700 Ferguson's Falls Road, Lanark.
Visit the maple shop, sugar bush and pancake house during Sugar Bush season.
Wheelers Maple
Wheelers Maple is located at 1001 Highland Line, McDonalds Corners.
Wheelers is open Tuesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are required.
Domaine de L'Ange Gardien
Domaine de L'Ange Gardien is located in L'Ange Gardien, Que.
Visit the website to reserve a meal at the Sugar Shack. There is also a tube slide.
Hunter's Maple Products
Hunter's Maple Products is located at 1909 County Road 21, Spencerville.
Experience an authentic sugar shack experience, check out the sap buckets and walk through the maple trees.
Hunter's is open every Saturday and Sunday in March, 45 minutes south of Ottawa.
Fortune Farms
Fortune Farms is located at 2442 Wolf Grove, Almonte.
Visit Fortune Farms website for information.
Animals
Parc Omega
Enjoy March Break at Parc Omega in Montebello, Que.
Meet more than 400 wild animals of Canada during a 12 km car ride around the park. Other activities include snowshoeing trails, Grey Wolf observation, tube sliding, aerial course and a sugar shack.
For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/.
Little Ray's
Enjoy a guided tour or experience a sloth encounter at Little Ray's Nature Centre.
For more information, visit https://littlerays.org/ottawa.
City of Ottawa
The city of Ottawa is hosting a number of camps and programs at facilities this week.
For a list of events, visit the city's website.
For a list of skating rinks and times, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/recreation-facilities/place-listing
Outdoor skating rinks
- The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).
Cross-country skiing
For information on cross-country skiing locations in Ottawa and Gatineau, click the links.
- Gatineau Park features over 200 kilometres of cross-country skiing trails
- Mooney's Bay Ski Centre at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility opens 5 kilometres of trails
- Britannia Winter Trail offers nearly 17 kilometres of trails around Britannia Park
- Kichi Sibi Winter Trail features 18 kilometres from the Canadian War Museum to Ottawa's west end.
- Rideau Winter Trail loops through parkland beside the Rideau River, just east of downtown Ottawa.
- Ski Heritage East runs 17 kilometres of trails along the Ottawa River east of downtown.
- Wesley Clover Park ski trails are managed by Kanata Nordic.
- Ottawa West Winter Trail – Enjoy 21 km of groomed winter trails for cross-country skiing in west Ottawa this winter.
Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area
Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Visit each resort's website for conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.
- Ski Vorlage in Wakefield, Que.
- Sommet Edelweiss in Wakefield, Que.
- Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que.
- Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont.
- Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont.
- Mont Ste-Marie
The Ontario government has a list of March Break activities in Ottawa and across Ontario.
