Saturday in the capital: Cloudy with the risk of a thunderstorm
It's a muggy Saturday in the nation's capital.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 27 C with a humidex of 32. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and into the evening. Ottawa could see a thunderstorm this afternoon.
The UV index for Ottawa is 6, or high, and the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) is 2, indicating a low risk.
The evening forecast is mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening. Overnight, the low is 17 C.
Sunday's forecast includes clouds in the morning and a 30 per cent chance of showers but also local smoke. Sunday's high is 29 with a humidex of 36 and an AQHI of 6, or a moderate risk.
Monday's outlook is cloudy with a high of 26 C and a 70 per cent chance of showers. Tuesday could also see showers with a high of 25 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin calls armed rebellion by mercenary chief a betrayal and vows to punish its leaders
President Vladimir Putin vowed Saturday to punish the organizers of an armed rebellion in Russia after mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin led his troops out of Ukraine and into a key southern city.
Prigozhin, the mercenary chief urging an uprising against Russia's generals, has long ties to Putin
Once a low-profile businessman who benefited from having President Vladimir Putin as a powerful patron, Yevgeny Prigozhin moved into the global spotlight with Russia's war in Ukraine.
Mother ship of doomed Titan submersible returns to port in Newfoundland
The Canadian ship that launched the doomed Titan submersible into the depths of the North Atlantic on Sunday has returned to port in Newfoundland.
What happens if you only pay interest on your home?
As elevated interest rates hit the housing market, some people have been have been extending their amortization period out several decades and are only paying interest on their homes.
Netflix phases out 'basic' streaming plan from its subscription options in Canada
Netflix Canada is done with being basic. The streaming giant says it's phasing out the $9.99 'basic' option from its price plans, taking away the cheapest subscription without ads.
RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
Titan owner OceanGate will likely seek court protection, and soon: lawyer
A maritime law professor at Louisiana's Tulane University says the owner of a small submersible that imploded Sunday on its way to the wreck of the Titanic will likely seek court protection -- and soon.
These are the most popular Canadian cities on Instagram: report
A new report has unveiled the most Instagrammable cities in Canada, with Toronto taking the lead as the most popular city on Instagram, accumulating over 55 million hashtags.
B.C. students from kindergarten to Grade 9 will no longer get letter grades
All students from kindergarten to Grade 9 in British Columbia public schools will now be assessed with a proficiency scale instead of letter grades.
Atlantic
-
-
Calls for New Brunswick premier to resign grow louder as another minister resigns
Troubles for New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs worsened Friday as Labour Minister Trevor Holder reportedly resigned from cabinet, and four past Progressive Conservative party presidents joined the chorus calling on the premier to step down.
-
Wedding bells ring for Ukrainian, Nova Scotian who volunteer together at non-profit
Getting married in Canada after fleeing the war in Ukraine is something Natalia Ivchenko never could have imagined.
Toronto
-
Toronto rapper Top5 releases music video from jail while awaiting murder trial
Ontario's Solicitor General is trying to figure out how a man awaiting trail on a first-degree murder charge was able to record part of a music video inside his jail cell.
-
Toronto election: Everything you need to know about Monday's vote if you haven't been paying attention
In case you haven’t been paying attention for the past three months, here’s what you need to know about Monday’s mayoral byelection in Toronto in five minutes.
-
Ontario is overhauling its language curriculum. Here's what's changed
Ontario students will begin learning from a new language curriculum in September 2023.
Montreal
-
'Lock the doors': Possible armed suspect in Lac-Bouchette, Que.
Quebec provincial police issued an "imminent threat" alert for Lac-Bouchette, in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, due to the presence of a possibly armed man. The some 1,100 residents of the village are instructed to go inside, lock the doors, and stay away from windows.
-
Que. students to miss prom after police called on rowdy prank
A student at Laval Senior Academy (LSA) says she and some of her classmates are being unfairly banned from prom. It’s one of several disciplinary actions imposed by the school after a day of pranks got out of hand to the point that police were called in. A letter to parents from the school says the June 9 pranks involved “stink bombs, paint, water guns, and graffiti on school premises.”
-
Body pulled from Montreal waters following sweeping search, investigation ongoing
Montreal firefighters say they recovered a body from the waters near the Verdun borough Friday evening. Spokespeople for the Montreal police and fire department told CTV the distress call came in at around 6:25 p.m.
Northern Ontario
-
Pride flag protesters outnumbered by counter-protesters in Sudbury
There was a moving scene in front of Sudbury's Rainbow District School Board on Friday as hundreds came out to protest what they saw as hate.
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., woman says her dying cat suffered because of vet shortage
A shortage of veterinarians is in the spotlight after an Elliot Lake woman endured weeks of not having anywhere to take her ailing cat.
-
Deer hunting violations cost Manitoulin man $10K, forfeits two rifles
Trespassing while hunting and then trying to flee conservation officers has cost a Manitoulin Island hunter dearly.
London
-
-
Free swimming for two days at Glen Cairn Pool to celebrate its reopening
City crews are putting the finishing touches on the Glen Cairn Pool in time for opening day on Saturday, July 1.
-
Crash in London, Ont.’s south end sends vehicle into farmer’s field
No injuries were reported after a collision that left significant damage to two vehicles Friday afternoon in the city’s south end.
Winnipeg
-
'We felt as one again': Family reunites in Winnipeg after 8 years apart
A family forced to flee Iraq during the Yazidi genocide has finally been reunited in Winnipeg.
-
More information needed on drinking water risk for proposed silica sand project in Manitoba: commission's report
A new report about a contentious silica sand extraction project in southeastern Manitoba has been released and it is being recommended that work only move forward if a number of recommendations are met.
-
Two teens arrested in downtown stabbing following concert, victim later died from injuries
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a stabbing downtown where the victim later died from their injuries.
Kitchener
-
Truck driver notes safety concerns on roadways after witnessing semis collide on Highway 401
An Ontario truck driver is sharing safety concerns on the road after witnessing two tractor-trailers collide in front of him on Thursday, along Highway 401 near Cambridge.
-
Regional council gets update on local hospital conditions
The heads of the region’s three large hospitals provided an update to regional officials on the state of the healthcare system on Friday, and despite a new hospital in the works, the current system is falling behind.
-
'This is about moving people': Regions top politician calls for more transit services
Waterloo regional Chair Karen Redman penned an open letter to the Ford government for action on its plans for two-way, all-day GO train service in the region.
Calgary
-
Moose on the loose in northwest Calgary back yard
A northwest Calgary resident looked out their window to discover a very large guest visitor early Friday.
-
'I think it gives the NHL a black eye': Advocates irked by decision to scrap themed attire such as Pride jerseys
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman's announcement, in which he said the jerseys created unwelcome distractions, comes in the middle of Pride month.
-
Lethbridge police say cougar spotted in park
A cougar was spotted in a Lethbridge park Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman handed $33k water bill from the city
Trinh Nguyen couldn't believe her eyes when she got a staggering utility bill from the city.
-
Saskatoon SPCA ask for public’s help after puppies dropped off on doorstep
The Saskatoon SPCA is asking for help after several puppies were dropped off on their doorstep.
-
1-year-old killed in Sask. hit-and-run, RCMP searching for suspect
RCMP in Saskatchewan is on the hunt for a 33-year-old man after a one-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run incident Thursday afternoon, police say.
Edmonton
-
Edmontonians will soon have to say goodbye to some single-use items
If you want cutlery and napkins with your to-go order, you'll soon have to ask for them.
-
From Africa, UCP MLA-elect Stephan says he's 'done nothing wrong' by missing swearing-in ceremony
Jason Stephan, MLA-elect in Red Deer-South, missed being sworn-in at the Alberta legislature Tuesday because he is on vacation in Africa, according to a post on his Facebook account.
-
Trapped worker rescued from elevated LRT platform near West Edmonton Mall
A construction worker was rushed to hospital Friday morning after part of an LRT platform structure fell on him in west Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
'The offences were horrendous': B.C man loses appeal of sentence for sexual abuse of foster children
A B.C. man convicted of sexually abusing boys in his care for more than 10 years while he was a foster parent has lost an appeal of his sentence.
-
'N' driver fined for deadly accident in Abbotsford
“This was a tragic, horrible situation.” That’s how a judge in provincial court in Abbotsford described the death of a mother of two who was hit and killed by an “N” driver.
-
'More people in emergency than we’ve ever had before’: Province responds to record rates of patients leaving hospital ERs without being seen
B.C.'s premier and minister of health say they are focusing on healthcare measures intended to reduce wait times at hospital emergency departments after CTV News reported the rate has reached a historic high on the Lower Mainland.
Regina
-
'They’re not waking up': Sask. addiction workers concerned over mixed opioids
Addiction workers say they’ve been seeing a new danger for drug users in Saskatchewan.
-
-
'Very stressful': Sask. tire shops caught up in alleged inter-provincial tire scam
A tire shop owner in Saskatchewan is warning others after he says he was nearly defrauded in an inter-provincial tire scam, almost losing several thousand dollars worth of product.