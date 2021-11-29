OTTAWA -- A favourite holiday tradition returns to the airwaves on Newstalk 580 CFRA Monday night.

Santa Talk is launching at 7 p.m., running through to Dec. 23.

Again this year, instead of being in the radio studio, Santa will be doing the show from a remote location in Santa’s Village.

Every week night between 7 and 8 p.m., kids can talk to Santa. Anyone who has a message for him can call 613-521-TALK (8255), text 580-580 with your full name and where they’re from, or send an email to santa@cfra.com.

Santa Talk is sponsored by Magic of Lights, on now until Jan. 8 at Wesley Clover Parks.