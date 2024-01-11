OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Safe secure mode lifted for Queen Mary School after bullet hole found in nearby building

    Police cars

    Ottawa police told CTV News Ottawa an incident near Queen Mary School put the school in safe secure mode on Thursday.

    The safe secure mode has been lifted at the school at 11:15 a.m.

    "During this security procedure, access to the building was restricted, hallways were cleared and students kept inside their classrooms. Based on the recommendation of police, this was lifted at approximately 11:15 am.," Darcy Knoll, communications advisor at Ottawa- Carleton District school Board, told CTV News in a statement.

    Police say they found a bullet hole in a building in the 700 Block of Bernard Street.

    Three police cars are still at the scene infront of an apartment complex at 725 Bernard St. 

    Police say one person is in custody.

    One of the witnesses told CTV News police used a robot in the operation.

