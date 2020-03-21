OTTAWA -- Firefighters in Gatineau rushed to the scene of an RV fire on Highway 50 early Saturday afternoon.

No one was injured, the Sûreté du Québec said. It happened on the eastbound highway near the Casino du Lac-Leamy.

The RV appeared to be towing a Jeep.

The right lanes of the highway were closed and traffic in the area was backed up as firefighters doused the blaze.