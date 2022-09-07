Ron Gervais acclaimed as next mayor of Pembroke, Ont.
Ontario's municipal elections aren’t for another six weeks, but Pembroke residents won't be voting for their next mayor.
Ron Gervais was acclaimed as the city's next mayor on Aug. 19 after no other mayoral candidates submitted application papers by the 2 p.m. deadline.
"Certainly I'm ecstatic at the result of being acclaimed as the next mayor," Gervais tells CTV News.
"It was certainly nerve wracking on August 19th waiting for the lead up to two o'clock. No one had yet put in their name."
Gervais has served as Pembroke's deputy mayor for the past three terms. He currently works as a lawyer and intends to continue to do so after assuming the mayoral position.
"I've been deputy mayor for three terms and I've been giving it my all in terms of what I'm trying to do for this particular community," he says.
He replaces outgoing mayor Mike LeMay, who held the position for two terms and did not seek re-election.
"I've worked very closely with him for the last eight years and he will be an excellent mayor," says LeMay.
Gervais is one of 16 mayors to be acclaimed in eastern Ontario.
In Pembroke, voter turnout was higher than the provincial average in 2018, indicating that residents would have wanted the chance to choose who they want in the mayor's seat.
Pembroke had a turnout of 45.5 per cent, compared to the average of 38.3 per cent for all of Ontario, according to the Association of Municipalities Ontario.
"I came out early so if someone thought perhaps they could do a better job than what I'm intending on doing, or they look at my track record for the last three terms, perhaps that's what they think," said Gervais. "But in terms of the democratic process, certainly I've done what I can."
The task ahead of Gervais over the next four years is now to continue to grow the heart of the Ottawa Valley.
"Currently, I'm working as chair of the police services board on a community wellness plan and it's tackling some of the harder issues in the city of Pembroke, whether it be appropriate housing, mental health, drug addiction," says Gervais.
"It's a lot of infrastructure, economic development, and to top it all off it would be nice to see an aquatic facility done within the four years," adds the incoming mayor.
"He has to look at transit, and basically growing the economy," suggests LeMay. "We have an industrial commercial park, so it's a case of encouraging people to make Pembroke a destination."
Municipal Election Day in Ontario is Oct. 24. Residents in Pembroke will cast ballots for six city councillor positions.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP says Myles Sanderson has been located
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
'We have to do something,' Minister Rodriguez says of coming online harms bill
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says that in the face of considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, the federal government feels it has an 'obligation' to advance legislative and regulatory changes aimed at tamping down harmful content.
Undercover officers, wire taps were part of Coutts border protest investigation
Newly unsealed court documents have revealed more details about the RCMP investigation that led to criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, during the border blockade in Coutts, Alta. in February.
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
Victim of Saskatchewan stabbings described as 'hero and true matriarch'
A woman killed in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan over the Labour Day weekend was remembered Wednesday as a caring matriarch and a hero who died while trying to protect her children.
BREAKING | 1 dead, 2 injured after 'random' attacks in north Edmonton, police asking residents to shelter in place
Police are asking residents, drivers, and pedestrians in the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue NW to shelter in place because there is a male in the area with an edged weapon.
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
Trans activist celebrates rare victory against online trolls after Kiwi Farms deplatforming
Clara Sorrenti, a trans activist who was forced to flee her home in Canada after users of a hate-filled website called Kiwi Farms targeted her, has succeeded in her campaign to get the site taken offline, for now.
Atlantic
-
RCMP resistant to change despite repeated calls for action: former senior Mountie
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia heard today from a former assistant commissioner of the RCMP who says the police force has a long history of ignoring calls for change.
-
P.E.I. premier condemns 'act of racism and hate' after two men injured in attack at Acadian festival
The premier of Prince Edward Island is condemning what he says was 'an act of racism and hate' at a festival in the province’s Evangeline region over the weekend.
-
N.B. reports 6 COVID-19 deaths; booster appointments available for kids 5 and up
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more people in New Brunswick, according to data released by the province Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Woman who's kept Elton John's shoe for half a century to attend Toronto concert tonight
It has been fifty one years since a Toronto woman was given the boot from an Elton John concert, and on Wednesday night, she’ll be seeing the legendary singer again at Rogers Centre.
-
Ontario man who pre-ordered Ford electric truck shocked he has to pay more than Americans
After pre-ordering the new electric Ford-150 Lightning pick-up truck, an Ontario man was shocked to find he would have to pay more than he initially agreed to.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP says Myles Sanderson has been located
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
'I'm sorry': Legault apologizes for comments linking immigration with 'violence' and 'extremism'
Incumbent Quebec premier Francois Legault apologized Wednesday for comments he made during a press conference in which he made a link between immigrants and 'violence' and 'extremists.'
-
Quebec to offer Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday
The Moderna bivalent vaccine targeting the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be available starting Thursday. The 'Spikevax Bivalent' booster shot, approved by Health Canada earlier this month, targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.
-
Quebec election: Legault sorry for English content on his party's website
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault said Wednesday he regrets that English-language content was published on his party's website.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP says Myles Sanderson has been located
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Police investigating second infant death in northern Ontario this week
Tragedy has struck again in northern Ontario as police investigate a second infant death this week.
-
Blind River suspect charged with making false harassment complaint
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 34-year-old suspect from Blind River with public mischief after it completed an investigation into harassment allegations.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP says Myles Sanderson has been located
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Global supply chain issues causing backlog for school materials
While children sit in class at the new Summerside Public School in London, Ont., there is a delivery truck unloading boxes of large materials outside the front door. A global supply chain issue is causing delays for all industries — including schools.
-
Man stabbed with his own knife after altercation: LPS
A London man has been charged after an incident involving a knife and a dog. Around 7 p.m. on Aug. 17, a man and woman were sitting at a picnic table playing music in a park at 580 Clarence St. when police say a man they don’t know approached them with a dog.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP says Myles Sanderson has been located
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
-
'Puts Selkirk on the map': City reaches agreement for $400M solar glass manufacturing plant
A multi-million dollar investment in Selkirk is one step closer to becoming reality.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP says Myles Sanderson has been located
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Kitchener karate kid continues to impress on national and international stage
A 13-year-old girl from Kitchener is making a name for herself in the karate world after a summer full of stiff competition.
-
'It’s been quite the trek': construction blocks access to Bridgeport Public School
Some parents at Bridgeport Public School in Kitchener are frustrated as road construction on Bridge Street continues to impact traffic in the area.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP says Myles Sanderson has been located
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Calgary Police Service officer charged in off-duty incident
The officer was arrested by RCMP following a domestic incident outside of Calgary in a neighbouring municipality.
-
WestJet debuts new, gender neutral uniforms with name tag space for pronouns
Along with the new uniforms, WestJet has updated its policies to allow staff to showcase visible tattoos while at work.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP says Myles Sanderson has been located
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Sask. Indigenous leader who lost sister, nephew in stabbings details horrific scene
During a somber news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost his sister and nephew in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
14-year-old pleads guilty to murder of Choiceland, Sask. woman
A boy charged in connection to a murder in the village of Choiceland, Saskatchewan nearly one year ago, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead, 2 injured after 'random' attacks in north Edmonton, police asking residents to shelter in place
Police are asking residents, drivers, and pedestrians in the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue NW to shelter in place because there is a male in the area with an edged weapon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP says Myles Sanderson has been located
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Rash of shootings in Edmonton part of North American trend, not gang related: EPS
Edmonton police held a media update on Wednesday to discuss a rash of recent shootings in the city.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP says Myles Sanderson has been located
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
B.C. announces tax credit increase, cap on rent hikes to fight inflation
B.C. Premier John Horgan has announced an increase to two tax credits and a cap on rent increases as the province grapples with rising cost of living due to "unprecedented" inflation.
-
Parents furious 5 kids soccer teams excluded from playing in Vancouver
At least 70 Vancouver kids and their parents were stunned when their teams were unceremoniously taken off the soccer schedule for the upcoming season.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP says Myles Sanderson has been located
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Sask. Indigenous leader who lost sister, nephew in stabbings details horrific scene
During a somber news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost his sister and nephew in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
Peter Whitmore, who abducted and abused boys in Saskatchewan, denied parole
A pedophile who kidnapped and repeatedly sexually assaulted two boys in an abandoned Saskatchewan house in 2006 has been denied parole.