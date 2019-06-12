

The Vanier Parkway is closed in both directions between Beechwood Avenue and Deschamps Avenue following a rollover on Wednesday afternoon.

A pickup truck flipped over on the Vanier Parkway around 2:30 p.m. Two men in their 20's had to be extricated from the vehicle and were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit is now leading the investigation. The SIU takes over when an interaction involving police results in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

It is not known when the Vanier Parkway will re-open to traffic.