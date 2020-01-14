OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are looking for a suspect wanted for a late-November robbery.

A man walked into a Bank Street store on November 23, and went to the perfume aisle.

He was spotted by store security putting several fragrances into his backpack.

When confronted by store staff he pulled out a syringe and threatened to stab them.

He fled the store.

No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, 25-35 years old, average build and weight, with medium length brown hair. He was wearing black pants with a key chain hanging from the pocket, a white and grey winter coat.