OTTAWA -- Road and traffic signs have disappeared along several roads west of Hawkesbury this fall.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating thefts of multiple road and traffic signs in Champlain Township within the last few weeks.

The OPP says the missing signs include speed limits, railway and deer crossings, road names and even a stop sign-ahead warning. The signs have disappeared in the area of Sandy Hill Road, Ste-Anne Road, Bangs Road and March Crescent and May Crescent, as well as some in the area of Hunter-Boundary Road.

"While this may be considered a prank by some, a missing road sign could result in a serious or even fatal collision," the OPP said in a statement.

The cost to replace a sign is up to $200 for a municipality, plus labour costs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hawkesbury OPP at 1-888-310-1122.