Road closures, bus detours expected during Capital Pride

The City of Ottawa is warning drivers and transit riders to expect some traffic and transit disruptions in the downtown area this weekend for Capital Pride.

The annual Capital Pride Parade is set for Sunday afternoon, and events will happen all weekend on Bank Street in the Centretown area. Pride is hosting a Main Stage on Bank Street all weekend, and the Capital Pride Street Festival is set for Saturday.

From 3 p.m. Friday to 11:59 Sunday, Bank Street will be fully closed between Slater Street and Gladstone Avenue, while Slater Street will be reduced to two lanes between Kent and Bank streets.

While the staging of the parade takes place on Sunday, the following streets will be closed:

• Laurier Avenue West, between Nicholas and Elgin streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Elgin Street, between Slater and McLeod streets will be closed from noon to 4 p.m.

• Gladstone Avenue, between Cartier and Kent streets will be closed from noon to 4 p.m.

OC Transpo's regular bus service will operate business as usual during the festival, with some detours in place, the city says.

• Routes 6, 7 and 11 will be detoured off Bank Street between Albert Street and Gladstone Avenue from 2:30 p.m. Friday to 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Routes 6 and 7: Northbound trips will use Metcalfe Street and southbound trips will use O’Connor Street.

Route 11: Eastbound trips will use Kent Street and westbound trips will use Lyon Street.

• Routes 5, 6, 7, 11 and 14 will be detoured for the duration of the festival from 11:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

• O-Train Line 1 will be closed on Sunday between St-Laurent and Blair stations. R1 service will run between St-Laurent and Blair stations, and shuttle bus service will run between Cyrville and St-Laurent stations.

More details about the detours is available online.