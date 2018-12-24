One man is expected to survive a late-night shooting on Rideau Street Sunday.

Ottawa police say a man was shot just before 10:30 p.m. sending people fleeing the scene and entering the mall that had already closed for the day.

Several reports from pedestrians suggested multiple shots had been fired. Also, patrons of nearby restaurants say they were put into lockdown mode with no one permitted to leave while police were immediately investigating.

Rideau Street had been shutdown for the investigation between Colonel By Drive and Dalhousie Street.

The victim's condition is deemed non life-threatening.

So far, the shooter is still at large.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

