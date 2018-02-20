

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The National Capital Commission says the Rideau Canal Skateway will close Monday night at 10:00 p.m., as double-digit highs and rain approach the Capital.

The forecast is calling for 10 to 20 mm of rain between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, with highs around 11°C. Wednesday is also looking rainy.

The green flag was flying Monday, the final day of Winterlude, but ice conditions were poor and the NCC admitted some areas of the Skateway were "unskateable."

In a tweet, the NCC says the Canal will close "temporarily" in order to preserve the ice surface and allow the Skateway to reopen again.

There have been 35 skating days so far this season.