OTTAWA -- A retirement community in Orléans will host a series of holiday drive-in movie nights this weekend as a way to spread Christmas cheer and do it safely.

Three different movies will be shown on a 30-foot screen in the parking lot at Symphony Senior Living Orléans on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.

"We’re doing two shows a night: one at 5:30 p.m. and one at 8:30 p.m," said community relations coordinator Theleah Hayter. "We wanted to try and do something that is fun that can bring in the community but is also keeping everybody in their own bubble."

A limited number of spots are available at a cost of $40 per vehicle. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Ottawa Mission to help with the purchasing of winter coats, boots, scarves and other items for its clients.

"Our challenges as a homeless shelter in a city such as Ottawa will go on well beyond Christmas, obviously we have to feed and clothe and shelter people throughout the winter months January, February and so on," said Ottawa Mission CEO Peter Tilley. "So any support that comes in, any donation and especially something like this, how creative to put together a Christmas themed movie drive-in…it’s just wonderful to see the way the public responds knowing the need is out there."

Helen El-Beaino is bringing her son to one of the showings and says the event comes at the perfect time.

"It’s just trying to find stuff to entertain the kids and kind of feel like you’re out of your bubble and this felt still safe being in your car, in your bubble and doing something like going to the movies and it’s for a great cause," El-Beaino said.