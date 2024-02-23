OTTAWA
    • 'Resolution to strike': Striking military base workers marched to prime minister's office Friday

    PSAC workers walk the picket on Friday, April 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
    Unionized military base workers marched to the prime minister’s office asking for a resolution to the ongoing strike on Friday at 12:15 p.m..

    The march started from the Fairmont Château Laurie located at 1 Rideau St.

    “While workers are hopeful for progress, they will continue to increase political pressure and garner public support until they reach a fair contract,” the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) -- the union representing the workers -- said in a news release on Friday.

    “Striking workers have temporarily relocated their Ottawa picket line to 240 Sparks Street, outside the Treasury Board offices at the C.D. Howe Building, where they will remain while mediation is underway."

    Non-public funds workers at Canadian military bases in Ontario and Quebec walked off the job last month, demanding fair wages, a national pay grid for all non-public funds workers in Canada and better job security.

    PSAC-UNDE and Staff of the Non-Public Funds returned to the bargaining table this week for the first time since the strike began on Jan. 15.

