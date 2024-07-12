Housing complex for asylum seekers closing in Cornwall, Ont.

More than 500 refugees will soon be out of their home after the federal government chose not to renew a shelter contract with a Cornwall hotel.

The DEV Hotel and Conference Centre has hosted asylum seekers since September 2022 through a program with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). Primarily providing temporary housing, the program has also allowed families to learn English at the centre while kids attended school on-site.

Earlier this week, the 524 hotel residents received notice that IRCC would not be renewing its contract with the DEV Hotel, which expires at the end of the month. Families are expected to find housing by then.

"They gave us good food, good shelter, everything," said Abaasi Mugisha, a Ugandan refugee. "We are so happy we met so many people from different countries - Arabs, Africans, West Africans, Caribbeans, but the truth is, I'm so sad that I'm going to be leaving the DEV Hotel."

The DEV Hotel refused to give an interview Thursday, diverting questions to the federal government, writing: "Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada is solely responsible for managing this program. As such, they are the only party qualified to provide commentary on the matter."

IRCC also refused an interview, but in a statement to CTV News Ottawa, it stressed the temporary nature of the program.

"IRCC is committed to working with the City of Cornwall to ensure that no claimant is left homeless as part of this process, and IRCC is available to support during this transition period," reads an IRCC statement.

"I heard rumors when they said that they are going to help people get some houses, but on my side, I haven't seen anything yet," said refugee Kyomuhendo Oliver.

Cornwall declared an affordable housing crisis in 2022. With hundreds of families now simultaneously searching for housing has been challenging.

"Right now, houses are scarce - there are very few houses in Cornwall," said Mugisha. "The price is high - to get a single bedroom is $1,400 not including bills."

"It's very difficult to find a house," said Oliver.

The City of Cornwall states it is currently arranging supports for displaced families, but is asking feds for help.

"The city has, for many months, called on upper-level governments for assistance in dealing with the immediate and long-term needs of this population. We continue to call for that support," the city wrote in a statement.

This decision to not renew the shelter contract has come as a shock to several immigration organizations based out of Cornwall, including the Eastern Ontario Training Board (EOTB), its Newcomer Employment Welcome Services, and Local Immigration Partnership.

"We are actively working with our agency partners, service providers and community stakeholders to ensure the affected refugees continue to have access to essential resources," wrote EOTB Executive Director Martha Woods. "Recognizing that we are facing a housing crisis, we are encouraging those seeking housing to secure rentals with friends or family members."