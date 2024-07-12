Speed limit increases to 110 km/h on Hwy. 416, sections of Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario

The speed limit on Hwy. 416 south of Ottawa and on sections of Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario increases 10 km/h hour today.

The Ontario government is increasing the speed limit from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on 10 sections of highways across Ontario.

Starting today, the speed limit on approximately 70 kilometres of Hwy. 416, between Hwy. 401 and Ottawa, is permanently 110 km/h.

The speed limit also increases to 110 km/h on three sections of Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario, including on 107 km of the highway from Hwy. 16 to the Quebec boundary, on 66 km between Belleville and Kingston and on 44 km between Colborne and Belleville.

This is the latest increase in the speed limit on the 400 series of highways in Ontario. In 2019, the province launched a pilot project to increase the speed limits on six sections of provincial highways to 110 km/h, including on Hwy. 417 between Ottawa and the Quebec border and Hwy. 417 from the Kanata area to Arnprior. The change was made permanent in 2022.

Here is the list of 10 sections of highways across Ontario that will see the speed limit increase to 110 km/h this summer

Hwy 401, Tilbury, extending the existing 110 km/h zone further east by 7 km

Hwy 401 from Hwy 35/115 to Cobourg (approximately 35 km)

Hwy 401 from Colborne to Belleville (approximately 44 km)

Hwy 401 from Belleville to Kingston (approximately 66 km)

Hwy 401 from Hwy 16 to Quebec boundary (approximately 107 km)

Hwy 403 from Woodstock to Brantford (approximately 26 km)

Hwy 403 from Brantford to Hamilton (approximately 14.5 km)

Hwy 406 from Thorold to Welland (approximately 13 km)

Hwy 416 from Hwy 401 to Ottawa (approximately 70 km)

Hwy 69 from Sudbury to French River (approximately 60 km)

