Brockville police investigating 3 men taking pictures of individuals, children at Rotary Park splash pad

Police in Brockville are investigating a suspicious activity where three men were taking pictures of individuals and children at the Rotary Park splash pad earlier this month.

Officers received a report Thursday, alleging three men were taking pictures on July 3 of people, and particularly children, while using the splash pad. According to the report, the men said they were taking the pictures for a fundraiser on behalf of Brockville General Hospital when they were confronted.

"In this case, the males requested the name, phone number, and email address of the individuals, claiming they would send them the photos," Brockville police said in a news release Friday.

However, the hospital says it does not have anyone raising funds on its behalf.

The three men were using high-end camera equipment and were well dressed, police say.

Police are reminding people not to give their information to strangers and to report suspicious activities.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 613-342-0127, extension 0.