Eastern Ontario driver with 'completely bald tire' on Hwy. 416 facing charges

The Ontario Provincial Police says a driver is facing charges after being caught driving on Highway 416 with a "completely bald tire" in North Grenville late Thursday night.

Police say they received a call reporting a possible impaired driver on the highway, saying that the car couldn't maintain its speed and lane on the wet roads.

When officers located the car, they found that the driver was not impaired, but one of the tires was not in good shape.

The driver was asked to change the tire on the roadside and was charged with improper tire.

The OPP is asking people to make sure their tires are up to standards before hitting the roads, noting that a worn tire can hinder their ability to stop, particularly on wet roads.

"Replace when depth is less than 1.5 mm, or when front tires are less than 3mm for vehicles weighing more than 4,500 kg," the OPP said in a post on X.

For tips to check the depth of your tire, visit this website.