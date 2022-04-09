Renfrew youth bowlers headed to provincial championships
A group of eight youth bowlers from Renfrew will be competing in the provincial championships May 1 in southwestern Ontario.
"It's an extraordinary thing for our league here," coach Kevin Jones says. "Usually we'll have maybe one or two go per year. To have four teams of two kids go is quite exceptional."
Asking around the Opeongo Bowlodrome in Renfrew about what has so many players rolling this year, all responses point to veteran coach and program director Ken Dick.
"The children listen, and they seem to listen to everything you tell them and that's why we're there and where we are today," Dick tells CTV News, when asked about the success behind the young Renfrew bowlers.
"You have to be on your game if you go to the provincials," Dick says. "When you go to the provincials it's another step higher."
One stand out bowler Dick will be looking for inspiration from is 17-year-old Ambrose Wattie, who says he has been bowling at the Renfrew lanes since the age of 3.
"I know quite a few people that go to these provincials because I've been doing it for a long time and I think we have a good chance," says Wattie, who says he bowls an average score of 240. A perfect game in five-pin bowling is 450.
Despite more popular sports like hockey, baseball, and soccer attracting a majority of the region's youth, Wattie says it is good coaching and camaraderie that has led to his seven teammates joining him at his second provincial championships.
"We don't have very many people in Renfrew so it's a like a little family here every Saturday morning, and we just come in, we have fun, learn new things, and cheer for each other."
Joining Wattie competing in the senior boys division is 14-year-old Carter Hamilton. At the junior boys level, brother Kingston and Liam Kelly, 13 and 15 respectively, are also set to travel to southwestern Ontario for the tournament.
Chase Machan, 11, and AJ McCoshen, 9, will be representing Renfrew in the bantam boys division, also with 10-year-old Sadie Brydges and 9-year-old Sawyer Jones in the bantam girls division.
"It's a sport that is just so good for kids to learn, and very competitive when you want to be," says Jones, "but it's also just a great way for kids to have fun."
Dick hopes the success of his young bowlers will soon lead to greater interest in the sport he has been coaching for 48 years.
"Seemingly next year if things go well we should pick up quite a few more bowlers from these children making it to the provincial finals."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds announce additional measures for refugees fleeing Ukraine
The federal government has announced additional measures to help refugees trying to flee Ukraine and come to Canada, including chartered flights and temporary hotel accommodations.
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
Pakistan's embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote
Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no-confidence vote early Sunday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him.
Live updates: Zelenskyy committed to peace, needs guns now
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told The Associated Press on Saturday that he is committed to seeking peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world.
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
'A brutal murder': Father of Indian international student shot and killed in Toronto speaks out
Jitesh Vasudev said his 21-year-old son Kartik had dreamed of coming to Canada to work and study before he arrived in Toronto earlier this year.
2 men released without charges after shootings near Halifax prompted emergency alert
Two men who were arrested in connection with shooting incidents in the Preston, N.S., area on Friday have been released without charges.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Atlantic
-
2 men released without charges after shootings near Halifax prompted emergency alert
Two men who were arrested in connection with shooting incidents in the Preston, N.S., area on Friday have been released without charges.
-
Senior missing in N.B. dies after being found in 'medical distress'
The RCMP in New Brunswick says an 83-year-old woman who was reported missing Friday evening has died after being located in a wooded area near Salisbury Road in Moncton, N.B.
-
Mattea Roach wins 4th game on Jeopardy!; winnings hit over $100,000
Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach is now eligible to play in a future Tournament of Champions match after winning her fourth game on Jeopardy! Friday night.
Toronto
-
'A brutal murder': Father of Indian international student shot and killed in Toronto speaks out
Jitesh Vasudev said his 21-year-old son Kartik had dreamed of coming to Canada to work and study before he arrived in Toronto earlier this year.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Woman faces charges after punching officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener
A woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening.
Montreal
-
After three possible femicides, Quebec expert feels work remains to reduce violence against women
Those who study the issue feel Quebec needs to do more work earlier to decrease the chances of domestic violence and femicide in the province.
-
Woman stabbed and killed in Montreal's east end, man arrested
A woman has died of her injuries after being stabbed in an apartment in Montreal's east end Friday night. It is the fifth homicide in Montreal this year.
-
France's election: 'strategic' voting among Montreal's French citizens
The line of French citizens in Montreal who came to vote in Saturday's first round of the presidential election wrapped around the Palais des Congres several times.
Northern Ontario
-
Province considers its options as bitter West Nipissing council fight escalates
With four councillors refusing to attend any further meetings, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing says it is monitoring the situation in West Nipissing and looking at its options.
-
University of Sudbury backs effort to have sex assault claim removed from LU's insolvency process
During a hearing Friday, lawyers for the University of Sudbury supported efforts to have a historic sexual assault claim removed from Laurentian University's insolvency process.
-
One young person dead after triple shooting in Niagara Falls
One young person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls. All the victims are under 18 years old.
London
-
One person taken to hospital following southwest London, Ont. crash
Witnesses say they were “amazed” to see the male driver of a heavily damaged car walking after a crash Saturday morning in London, Ont.
-
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
-
Woman faces charges after punching officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener
A woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's respiratory therapist staffing shortage at crisis level
The Manitoba union representing respiratory therapists, who specialize in caring for patients' lungs and breathing, is warning that staffing is at crisis levels.
-
Suspect in custody after North End homicide
Winnipeg police officers have a suspect in custody following a homicide in the city’s North End on Friday.
-
Feds announce additional measures for refugees fleeing Ukraine
The federal government has announced additional measures to help refugees trying to flee Ukraine and come to Canada, including chartered flights and temporary hotel accommodations.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Employees confront man breaking into business, arrested for five other break-ins: WRPS
A 26-year-old man is facing a number of break-in related charges after reportedly being confronted by employees of a business he was trying to break into.
-
Schools in Waterloo Region dealing with staff shortages due to COVID-19
Teachers’ unions in Waterloo Region are concerned about rising COVID-19 cases in the community as it’s leading to more staff absences.
Calgary
-
Man charged in connection with indecent exposure incident
Police say a man has been charged in connection with an incident where he exposed himself to a woman on a southwest Calgary street.
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
Saskatoon
-
Nolan Maier surpasses 120 career wins: sets WHL record
Maier clinched his 121st career win after a matchup against the Prince Albert Raiders Friday evening.
-
Saskatoon police respond to threats made at 3 schools
Saskatoon police were on scene at three schools in the city following a series of threats.
-
'We won’t exist anymore': Saskatoon SPCA says proposed funding increase is not enough
The Saskatoon SPCA is asking for more funding from the city to cover the costs of taking in and caring for animals.
Edmonton
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
Improvised explosive device found in hamlet west of Edmonton: RCMP
A suspicious package in Entwistle, Alta., contained what RCMP are calling an improvised explosive device.
-
FC Edmonton set to begin season Sunday
FC Edmonton is beginning a new Premier League season without new ownership in place, a new president and a coach embracing an underdog mentality.
Vancouver
-
B.C. film, television workers one step closer to striking
A union representing workers in B.C.’s film and television industry has voted in favour of a strike mandate, the latest development in a year-long negotiation.
-
Court rejects B.C. mink farmers' bid to allow breeding to continue while case proceeds
Fur farmers challenging B.C.'s phase-out of the province's mink industry have been denied a request for interim relief while their court case proceeds.
-
ICBC hopes new app will help young drivers be more aware, crash less
Launched this week, the Street Sense app is essentially an educational video game that runs users through 15 scenarios involving common driving hazards in B.C.
Regina
-
Sask. government responds to federal budget
The provincial government responded to the announcement of the federal budget and pointed out its key concerns regarding stimulating the economy and health transfer payments.
-
Bedard breaks two team records in Pats victory against Swift Current
Connor Bedard broke a pair of franchise records on Friday night in the Regina Pats’ 4-2 win over the Swift Current Broncos. The victory helps keep the team’s slim playoff chances alive, now just four points back of the Broncos for 8th in the eastern conference.
-
Feds announce additional measures for refugees fleeing Ukraine
The federal government has announced additional measures to help refugees trying to flee Ukraine and come to Canada, including chartered flights and temporary hotel accommodations.