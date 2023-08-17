Renfrew, Ont. resident facing charges in connection to town-wide vandalism

A 19-year-old Renfrew, Ont. resident is facing charges in connection to several graffiti incidents in the Ottawa Valley town.

Ontario Provincial Police say over the last few months, the Town of Renfrew has been "a victim of graffiti vandalism' in numerous locations.

"One distinct specific tag was being used," police said in a media release.

The resident is facing charges of mischief under $5,000 and disguise with intent.