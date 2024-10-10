'It was the only place for the kids to go': Arnprior's Kenwood Athletic Club closed

A popular health and fitness centre in Arnprior closed unexpectedly at the beginning of October.

The Kenwood Athletic Club (KAC) has been one of the few local options for indoor fitness and recreation in Arnprior since 2005.

But on Sept. 30, the KAC found a notice on its front door terminating its lease.

“We were shocked and saddened,” said Doug Cavanagh, director of operations at the Kenwood Athletic Club, in an online post.

“KAC believed it was engaged in negotiations with our landlord, 11373323 Canada Inc., to extend or renew our lease. We will continue to pursue good faith negotiations in accordance with the terms of our lease.”

A photo of the notice of termination of tenancy, issued by 11373323 Canada Inc. – also known as the Heafey Group – was shared on the KAC Facebook page.

It says that the KAC failed to pay rent totaling $13,428.55 for a period of 15 consecutive days, which was due on Sept.1.

"I personally have not been in contact with the landlord in any way since the notice went up, our attorneys have,” Cavanagh told CTV News.

Along with fitness equipment, the KAC also offered lessons and organized sports -- opportunities local members say are not easily accessible elsewhere in the community.

“They're either going to have to drive into Ottawa, Kanata or Stittsville. There isn't a whole lot of options here,” said member Connie Deschamps.

“I think it sucks. I think it's going to have a big impact on people here.”

"I know what it was like growing up here, there wasn't a spot like this,” said Cavanagh. “I feel it definitely filled the void."

Gym member Laura Carter recently joined the KAC and appreciated the 24-hour access for her son to play basketball.

"It was the only place for the kids to go, and that's what's so upsetting,” said Carter.

"He's met a lot of kids, and it was a great place for them to go to play and they're not on the streets."

CTV News reached out to the Heafey Group for comment but did not receive a response.

Cavanagh says he will fight for the club’s members and the fitness centre’s place in the community.

"My role in the community is to continue. Where that's going to be, I can't say. I really don't know. But we are working on a resolution,” Cavanagh added.