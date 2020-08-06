OTTAWA -- Residents of Renfrew County are being told to call 911 from landline phones due to an issue with telecommunications across eastern Ontario.

Several people reported on social media that they were having issues with Bell Services across Ottawa just after 12 p.m.

On Twitter, Bell Support said it was aware of the problems and technicians were working on the issue.

Telus said on Twitter that it was aware of a wireless issue impacting several carriers in eastern Canada.

The County of Renfrew issued a media release saying "due to a widespread telecommunications failure, please advise all to use a landline to contact 911."

The county says paramedics are on standby throughout the community.

Ottawa Police reported no issues with the 911 system due to the telecommunications failure.

Ottawa Police said on Twitter that it was "aware that there are issues with the Bell network. OPS is still receiving calls from Bell subscribers on the 911 system."