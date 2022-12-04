Reinforcements arrive at CHEO and CUPE releases contract vote results: Five stories to watch this week
A small team of staff from the Canadian Red Cross begin work this week at CHEO, the union representing education workers release the results of the contract ratification vote and all eyes on respiratory viruses as the countdown begins to Christmas.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
HELP ARRIVES AT CHEO
A small team of staff from the Canadian Red Cross will arrive at Ottawa's children's hospital this week to assist nurses and staff respond to "unprecedented volumes" of patients during respiratory virus season.
CHEO is partnering with the Red Cross to provide assistance to clinical teams leading up to the holiday season.
"This will allow some of our redeployed staff to go back to their regular roles and ensure Team CHEO can provide the safe, world-class care that our patients deserve," CHEO Chief Nursing Executive Tammy DiGiovanni said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.
CHEO has been seeing a surge in patients with respiratory viruses this fall, forcing the hospital to cancel non-urgent surgeries and procedures, open a second pediatric intensive care unit and redeploy staff from surgical and medical care units. Patients aged 16 and 17 are also being transferred to adult hospitals in Ottawa.
DiGiovanni says CHEO has asked for extra support from organizations across the region, including Roger Neilson House, Ottawa Public Health and local hospitals for staff, equipment and accommodating patient transfers.
EDUCATION WORKERS UNION RELEASE VOTE RESULTS
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will release the results of its contract ratification vote on Monday morning.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees reached a tentative agreement Nov. 20, averting a strike that would have closed schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
CUPE says the proposed four-year contract includes an average 3.59 per cent wage increase each year.
If CUPE members vote to reject the latest deal, both sides could return to the bargaining table and CUPE could give another strike notice.
CUPE represents education workers at the Ottawa Catholic School Board, and Ottawa's two French language school boards.
Education workers and supporters hold a political protest outside the office of MPP Lisa MacLeod on Greenbank Road. CUPE is protesting the Ontario government's move to impose a four year contract on union members. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA CITY COUNCIL MEETS
Elected officials will vote on two major reports setting the stage for the new term of council on Wednesday, the final scheduled meeting of the 2022 year at Ottawa City Hall.
The first big item on the agenda is the 2022-2026 Council Governance Review, outlining council and committee structures, policies, procedures and other related manners.
Recommendations include removing citizen transit commissioners from the transit commission, separate the Community and Protective Services Committee into two committees and that the deputy mayors be appointed by rotation instead of two deputy mayors for the full term.
The second report will give directions for staff to develop the 2023 city of Ottawa budget. The report recommends drafting the budget with a 2 to 2.5 per cent property tax hike, which was a campaign promise from Mayor Mark Sutcliffe. The report does warn COVID-19 and inflationary pressures could affect the budget, and proposals to address increased costs will be included in the budget.
Each councillor will also have five minutes during Wednesday's meeting to make opening remarks for the session.
Education workers and supporters hold a political protest outside the office of MPP Lisa MacLeod on Greenbank Road. CUPE is protesting the Ontario government's move to impose a four year contract on union members. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)
RESPIRATORY VIRUS SEASON
All eyes will be on respiratory viruses circulating in Ottawa, three weeks before Christmas.
Ottawa Public Health says overall trends with COVID-19 monitoring indicators are down this week compared to a month ago, but wastewater viral signals show "very high" levels of influenza and "moderate levels" of RSV.
OPH data show a flu testing positivity rate of 27.5 per cent for the week ending Nov. 26, up from 23.4 per cent for the week ending Nov. 19.
"The levels of respiratory viruses circulating in our community remain high," OPH said on Twitter.
"Remember: the things we learned throughout the pandemic to limit the spread of COVID-19 (like wearing masks & staying home if sick) will also help limit the spread of viruses like RSV & the flu."
Trevor Fowler receives his flu shot from Barrhaven pharmacist Mohammed Manji. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
SENATORS HOST INDIGENOUS PEOPLES APPRECIATION NIGHT
The Ottawa Senators host their fourth annual Indigenous Peoples Appreciation Night on Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre.
The Senators say the night will celebrate and engage the Algonquin Anishinaabeg Nation, the ancestral unceded land on which Canadian Tire Centre sits.
The event will include a hockey clinic for Indigenous youth from communities around the region, an Indigenous artisans' market on the 200 level concourse, and Black Bear singers.
The Senators host Los Angeles Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre.'The Canadian Tire Centre will remain the home of the Ottawa Senators as the club takes the next step in building a new arena at LeBreton Flats. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the children's hospital in Ottawa next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses. A team of staff from the Red Cross will begin working at the hospital in the next week.
Canada's inverted yield curve adds to BoC rate hike dilemma
As the Bank of Canada considers ditching oversized interest rate hikes, it is dealing with an economy likely more overheated than previously thought but also the bond market's clearest signal yet that recession and lower inflation lie ahead.
Girl Guides of Canada announces two potential new names for Brownies program
Girl Guides of Canada is asking its members to vote on two new name options for its Brownies program -- comets or embers.
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the "battlefield."
Why is it taking so long for Ukraine to join NATO? Experts weigh in
After Russia annexed four regions of Ukraine in September amid its ongoing invasion of the eastern European country, Ukraine announced it had signed an accelerated application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Will Ukraine become a NATO member anytime soon? CTVNews.ca turned to experts on Russia's war in Ukraine to better understand.
Feds 'not going to waste a lot of time' on Alberta sovereignty bill debate: LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is taking a wait-and-see approach to whether it may intervene when it comes to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty act, but that it is not the focus at the moment.
Scientists discover microplastics in aquatic life, human blood, breast milk
In recent years, scientists have discovered increasing amounts plastic particles in deep oceans, Arctic snow, drinking water, and even breast milk.
Police identify woman who was fatally shot outside Mississauga gas station
Peel police have identified the 21-year-old woman who was fatally shot outside a Mississauga gas station overnight.
‘Harmful or beneficial?’ Researchers weigh the aquatic impact of melting glaciers
New research has found that climate change could cause more than 100,000 tonnes of micro-organisms to be released into natural ecosystems every year, a result of melting glaciers in the Northern Hemisphere. The ramifications of this, however, remain unknown.
Atlantic
-
Christmas Daddies raises over $600,000
The 59th annual Christmas Daddies telethon continued its Maritimes tradition Saturday. This year, the telethon has so far raised more than $608,000.
-
N.S. man, 58, dies after collision in construction zone
A 58-year-old man from Lower South River, N.S., has died after suffering serious injuries in a motor vehicle collision.
-
'We have to have a plan': New and old searchers on P.E.I. take part in major mock operation
Prince Edward Island’s Ground Search and Rescue tested out some new equipment and learned new search management roles in a major mock operation Saturday.
Toronto
-
Police identify woman who was fatally shot outside Mississauga gas station
Peel police have identified the 21-year-old woman who was fatally shot outside a Mississauga gas station overnight.
-
Ontario education workers union to release contract ratification vote results
The union representing Ontario’s 55,000 education workers plans to release the result of its contract ratification vote tomorrow.
-
Girl Guides of Canada announces two potential new names for Brownies program
Girl Guides of Canada is asking its members to vote on two new name options for its Brownies program -- comets or embers.
Montreal
-
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the "battlefield."
-
CF Montreal and Canada midfielder Ismael Kone heading to England: report
A report from influential Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano says that CF Montreal and Canada international midfielder Ismael Kone is heading to English Championship club Watford for a record fee.
-
Minister angered over vandalism causing phone outages in La Tuque, Que.
Despite the thousands of kilometres that separate Quebec from Germany and Belgium, that didn't stop federal minister François-Philippe Champagne from reacting strongly to the major blackout that deprived residents of La Tuque, in the Mauricie region, of their access to residential telephone lines and the Internet for several hours on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Snow squall warning issued for Sault area; poor conditions on Hwy. 17 expected
A snow squall warning was issued Sunday in the Sault Ste. Marie area with poor road conditions expected.
-
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the children's hospital in Ottawa next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses. A team of staff from the Red Cross will begin working at the hospital in the next week.
-
Sudbury plays host to FIRST robotics competition
Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School played host to the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Tech Qualifier with students competing from across Sudbury, North Bay, Manitoulin Island, Bruce County and Toronto. Teams had to use their robots to complete different challenges, using pylons while amassing points.
London
-
London’s 'coolest' store is back at its original location
London, Ont.’s 'coolest' store is back in a new form. Novack’s, a retail staple of the downtown for over 70 years, has been resurrected — albeit as an occasional pop-up store — in its original King Street location, and Londoners couldn't get enough of the nostalgia.
-
Two rescued by firefighters after car overturns in London
Two people had to be rescued by firefighters after a car ended up on its side in central London, Ont. in the early hours of Sunday morning. Fire crews and paramedics responded to the scene on Riverside Drive, west of Upper Avenue, in front of Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
-
Ontario education workers union to release contract ratification vote results
The union representing Ontario’s 55,000 education workers plans to release the result of its contract ratification vote tomorrow.
Winnipeg
-
Man killed after officer-involved shooting: WPS
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in St. James.
-
Woman arrested after ramming police car with stolen Audi
A Winnipeg woman faces numerous charges after a car theft and brief chase in the North End last week.
-
'It's fabulous in every respect': The Leaf opens at Assiniboine Park
Winnipeggers who have been watching construction progress in Assiniboine Park over the last few years can now satisfy their curiosity – The Leaf is finally open to the public.
Kitchener
-
Person critically injured after stabbing in Kitchener: police
One person has been sent to hospital with what police call “critical injuries” after a stabbing in Kitchener.
-
ATV rider airlifted to hospital after crash near Mount Forest
Police are appealing to the public for information after a late night ATV crash near Mount Forest.
-
'We want hands off the Greenbelt': Protestors in Cambridge rally against Bill 23
Protesters in Cambridge joined others across the province Saturday in an effort to push back against provisions in Ontario’s new housing plan which will remove sections of protected land from the Greenbelt to build homes.
Calgary
-
Bring back masks? Concern grows as Calgary children's hospital increasingly overwhelmed
Concern about surrounding Alberta's overwhelmed health-care system grew Saturday after an announcement by AHS that health-care workers are being diverted to accommodate swelling admissions at Alberta Children's Hospital.
-
Southwest Calgary blaze confined to empty home
An empty house was destroyed in an early morning fire Saturday.
-
Why Hawaii probably won't stop lava from Mauna Loa from reaching the highway
Lava from the ongoing eruption at the Mauna Loa volcano is just miles away from a crucial highway on Hawaii's Big Island. But despite the inconvenience of shutting down the highway, it's unlikely any attempts will be made to redirect the lava flow, experts say.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Fire Department investigating arson in condo suite
The Saskatoon Fire Department evacuated a condo building in the Wildwood neighbourhood while responding to a condo blaze an investigator has deemed suspicious.
-
Saskatoon RCMP, STARS ambulance respond to train and vehicle highway collision
The Saskatoon RCMP and STARS air ambulance responded to a serious collision between a train and a vehicle on Highway 16 on Sunday.
-
Population of Saskatchewan passes 1.2M landmark
The Government of Saskatchewan announced on Saturday that the province’s population has reached 1.2 million people.
Edmonton
-
Feds 'not going to waste a lot of time' on Alberta sovereignty bill debate: LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is taking a wait-and-see approach to whether it may intervene when it comes to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty act, but that it is not the focus at the moment.
-
Former Edmonton Oilers scout Barry Fraser dead at 82
Former Oilers head scout Barry Fraser, whose shrewd draft picks helped build a hockey dynasty in Edmonton, has died, the team announced Sunday. He was 82.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Red Deer death
RCMP have charged a man in relation to the death of Brandon Loughlin in Red Deer on Oct. 13.
Vancouver
-
B.C. grandfather still missing after more than 2 years, RCMP say
Mounties in Mission say they're still seeking the public's assistance to find a missing senior last seen on Nov. 2, 2020.
-
Richmond, B.C., 'tax protester' gets 30-month sentence, $120K in fines, CRA says
A B.C. man who evaded more than $120,000 worth of taxes more than a decade ago has been sentenced to 30 months in prison, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
-
$5M winning lotto ticket sold in Metro Vancouver
Someone who purchased a ticket for Saturday night's Lotto 6/49 draw in Richmond has won a multi-million dollar jackpot, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.
Regina
-
'A phenomenal team and volunteers': 51st Canadian Western Agribition deemed a success
After a busy week, the Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) came to a close following a busy week.
-
Population of Saskatchewan passes 1.2M landmark
The Government of Saskatchewan announced on Saturday that the province’s population has reached 1.2 million people.
-
'It's going to be tough:' Local businesses shutting their doors
Three local businesses in Regina announced they are closing their doors for good.